New Holiday Projections Light Up Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom

The holiday season is officially in full swing at Walt Disney World, and that includes some special holiday fun at Magic Kingdom. This year, Cinderella Castle sees a transformation each night with a series of projections that turn the park icon into a holiday icon.

These new projections begin each night at sundown and change periodically, giving the castle a brand new look every 15 minutes.

Some of the projection designs include a whimsical Christmas sweater and a regal overlay of red, green and gold ornamentation.

These new projections are in place of the annual holiday favorite Dream Lights.

You can watch Cinderella Castle undergo these transformations as it cycles through the various projections in the video below:

