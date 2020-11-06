Photos – Holiday Fun Begins at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World

The holiday season is officially in full swing at Walt Disney World, and that includes some special holiday fun at Magic Kingdom. We were able to check out some of the new holiday offerings at the park today including character cavalcades, holiday decor and more.

Before guests even get to Magic Kingdom, they are greeted by some holiday garland and decor at the Transportation and Ticket Center.

Once inside the park, guests will of course see the giant Christmas tree right in th middle of Town Square, surrounded by more holiday decorations which lead guests down Main Street, U.S.A.

Before heading down Main Street though, guests can also spot Mickey and Minnie Mouse in their holiday best, as well as the Dapper Dans

While beloved characters like Mickey, Goofy and Clarabelle are featured in these cavalcades, the real centerpiece is of course Santa Claus himself.

Even the Disney Princess cavalcade has been given a holiday touch, with each princess sporting their winter outfits and some modifications to their usual float.

In Liberty Square, the Muppets have returned

And the holiday season wouldn’t be complete without some special food and beverage offerings. Keep an eye out for a full Foodie Guide for the holiday season at Walt Disney World.

One of the offerings is the Just a Dream Away Shake, featuring a whole Churro(!), available at Auntie Gravity’s.

Not pictured here yet are the new projections on Cinderella Castle which will take place each night.

The rotating series of designs will feature a whimsical Christmas sweater and a regal overlay of red, green and gold ornamentation.

Be sure to check back for more holiday fun from the Walt Disney World Resort parks and hotels.