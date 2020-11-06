It’s Time to Light The Lights as the Muppets Pop Up at Magic Kingdom

How’s this for an early holiday present? Magic Kingdom has brought back the Muppets for a socially distanced meet at greet at Liberty Square!
What’s Happening:
- As of today, the Holiday Celebrations at Walt Disney World are officially underway! Now through December 31st guests can enjoy a winter wonderland at the Most Magical Place on Earth.
- From themed decorations and ride overlays, to festive treats and delightful collectibles, there’s so much to experience across the entire resort.
- Adding to the exciting atmosphere of the holidays, Magic Kingdom surprised guests today by having the Muppets make an appearance at Liberty Square.
- Kermit, Miss Piggy, Fozzie, Sam Eagle and others take turns popping in and out of the windows of their colonial residence at Magic Kingdom.
- While the gang isn’t interacting together or putting on show, they are busy hanging decorative banners and waving at guests (Fozzie), surveying the area (Sam), and being dramatic (Miss Piggy)!
- This delightful surprise gives guests a few brief moments to enjoy a holiday encounter with the Muppets and take some fun pictures and video.
More Magic Kingdom Holiday Fun:
