It’s Time to Light The Lights as the Muppets Pop Up at Magic Kingdom

by | Nov 6, 2020 12:49 PM Pacific Time

How’s this for an early holiday present? Magic Kingdom has brought back the Muppets for a socially distanced meet at greet at Liberty Square!

What’s Happening:

  • As of today, the Holiday Celebrations at Walt Disney World are officially underway! Now through December 31st guests can enjoy a winter wonderland at the Most Magical Place on Earth.
  • From themed decorations and ride overlays, to festive treats and delightful collectibles, there’s so much to experience across the entire resort.
  • Adding to the exciting atmosphere of the holidays, Magic Kingdom surprised guests today by having the Muppets make an appearance at Liberty Square.
  • Kermit, Miss Piggy, Fozzie, Sam Eagle and others take turns popping in and out of the windows of their colonial residence at Magic Kingdom.

  • While the gang isn’t interacting together or putting on show, they are busy hanging decorative banners and waving at guests (Fozzie), surveying the area (Sam), and being dramatic (Miss Piggy)!

  • This delightful surprise gives guests a few brief moments to enjoy a holiday encounter with the Muppets and take some fun pictures and video.

More Magic Kingdom Holiday Fun:

  • Christmas has descended on Magic Kingdom with decorations galore, character cavalcades, and even some festive foods. Check out our photo update of the wonderful winter celebration!
  • It’s back! The “World Famous” Jungle Cruise transformed into the holiest and jolliest of exotic destinations, the Jingle Cruise.
  • To celebrate the countdown to Christmas, Disney Parks Blog has revealed some of the new holiday apparel and items coming to Disney Parks and Resorts.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning

 
 
