It’s Time to Light The Lights as the Muppets Pop Up at Magic Kingdom

How’s this for an early holiday present? Magic Kingdom has brought back the Muppets for a socially distanced meet at greet at Liberty Square!

What’s Happening:

As of today, the Holiday Celebrations at Walt Disney World enjoy a winter wonderland at the Most Magical Place on Earth

From themed decorations and ride overlays

Adding to the exciting atmosphere of the holidays, Magic Kingdom surprised guests today by having the Muppets make an appearance at Liberty Square.

Kermit, Miss Piggy, Fozzie, Sam Eagle and others take turns popping in and out of the windows of their colonial residence at Magic Kingdom.

While the gang isn’t interacting together or putting on show, they are busy hanging decorative banners and waving at guests (Fozzie), surveying the area (Sam), and being dramatic (Miss Piggy)!

This delightful surprise gives guests a few brief moments to enjoy a holiday encounter with the Muppets and take some fun pictures and video.

More Magic Kingdom Holiday Fun:

