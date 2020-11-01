Disney World surprises Guests with Unannounced Jingle Cruise This Year

It’s back! Overnight, the “World Famous” Jungle Cruise transformed into the holiest and jolliest of exotic destinations, the Jingle Cruise. Jeremiah Good was there to capture all of the fun the attraction has to offer this holiday season.

This year’s overlay was a total surprise. Walt Disney World shared their Christmas holiday plans earlier this year, which officially begin November 6th, so this seasonal overlay is also ahead of their own schedule. While there won’t be any Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Parties to attend this year, Magic Kingdom will be decorated for the holidays and surprise character cavalcades will be themed to the season, in addition to holiday food and beverage offerings in the parks.

This was a really nice post-Halloween treat for Guests visiting Walt Disney World this holiday season. If your plans include a visit, be sure to check out this fun seasonal experience. Happy holidays from all of us to all of you!