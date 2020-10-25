Disney Parks Reveals 2020 Holiday Spirit Jerseys, Loungefly Bags and More!

To celebrate the two-month countdown to Christmas, Disney Parks Blog has revealed some of the new holiday apparel and items coming to Disney Parks and Resorts. Many of these items will also be available on shopDisney at launch. Here’s a look at some ways to make this holiday at home as festive and magical as possible.

Twas the Night Before Christmas Collection – Coming October 26th

Two styles of spirit jerseys, two styles of headbands, two styles of Loungefly mini backpacks, and two spirit jersey face masks bring this festive collection together. One set of items are bedecked in peppermint plaid while the other features an all-over winter wonderland print.

Matching onesies for the whole family and fuzzy Crocs make your home extra cozy this holiday season.

A Mickey and Minnie gingerbread cookie baking set comes with a bowl, spatula, cookie cutters, an apron, and kitchen towels that match!

New and cuddly plushies also get into the holiday spirit, including two scented gingerbread plush that look like Mickey and Minnie.

Silver and Gold Collection – Coming November 2nd

The new Silver and Gold collection features a new spirit jersey and Minnie Mouse headband that celebrate the colors of winter.

Disney Parks x BaubleBar Holiday Collection – Coming November 2nd

The holiday fun doesn’t stop at apparel with new earrings, bracelets, and necklaces that transform your Disney fandom into holiday style.

Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa 2020 Holidays Collection – Coming this November

Exclusive to Aulani, a new spirit jersey celebrates the spirit of Kalikimaka along with a headband and an ornament featuring ‘Olu Mel and StellaLou enjoying their holiday on the beach.