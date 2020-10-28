Festive Holiday Collections Arrive at Disney Springs

Halloween is just a few days away, and then it’s time for Christmas and other winter celebrations! Disney Springs is already planning for a festive season and has begun to roll out holiday merchandise. During our recent visit to the shopping and dining district, we stopped by a Marketplace Co-op and Once Upon a Toy to check out the new arrivals.

All of these items are available now at Walt Disney World. Select items are also on shopDisney.com.

Once Upon A Toy

Disney Plush – $26.99-$32.99

Bring out the Disney plush! Mickey and Minnie are styled like gingerbread cookies, while Chip and Dale are dressed in Santa hats, peppermint dotted belts, and green booties! And baby Mickey and Minnie are swaddled in cozy holiday pajamas.

Santa Mickey and Minnie – $22.99

Minnie Mouse Fashion Set – $34.99

Mickey Mouse Snow Wand

Marketplace Co-op

Mickey and Minnie Salt & Pepper Set – $34.99

Mickey and Minnie are aboard a holiday train for this super cute salt and pepper set that will make a great addition to your holiday table.

Holiday Dessert Plate – $14.99

Mickey and friends are celebrating the season in classic holiday costumes. Each plate is rimmed in gold, features a single character and a fun phrase.

Holiday Mug – $14.99

Sip your favorite holiday drink from this classy mug that features Mickey and Minnie and golden snowflakes.

Hot Chocolate Mix Set – $13.99

Holiday Apron – $29.99

Minnie Mouse Ear Headband – $29.99

Gingerbread Ear Headband

Holiday Tote

Socks and Slippers

Santa Mickey is delivering a bag full of presents on these red and green socks. Fans of all things sparkly will love the sequined slippers for adults that feature Mickey on one foot and Minnie on the other.

Mickey Holiday Footed Pajamas – $69.99

Holiday Park Shirt – $36.99

Joy Shirt – $36.99

