Photos – Holiday Merchandise Now Available at World of Disney at Disney Springs

by | Nov 2, 2020 12:13 PM Pacific Time

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas over at Walt Disney World. We stopped by World of Disney at Disney Springs to see all of the new holiday decor and merchandise.

  • The seasonal section of World of Disney at Disney Springs is now decorated for the holiday season.
  • All kinds of festive holiday merchandise can be found in the store as well, including this Holiday Baking Set.

  • This set includes a bowl, two spatulas, and two cookie cutters.
  • You can purchase this Holiday Baking Set now on shopDisney.
  • In World of Disney, you can also pick up these festive holiday kitchen towels for $21.99.

  • For some festive fashion, you can find these Mickey Mouse Snowflake Balloon Light-Up Ears headbands for $29.99.

  • You can also find these new ears on shopDisney.
  • If those ears aren’t quite right for you, pick up these Minnie Mouse Peppermint Twist Ears for $29.99.

  • These festive ears are also available on shopDisney.
  • For an even sweeter option, check out these new gingerbread Mickey and Minnie ears for $29.99.

  • For another holiday accessory, this light-up Minnie Mouse bow is the perfect seasonal touch and is available for $14.99.

  • To add some Disney decor to your holiday season, you can pick up this Gingerbread Cookie Ornament set for $44.99.

  • There is also a wide array of other holiday ornaments available at World of Disney.

  • And for that special night, you can pick up this Mickey Mouse Milk and Cookies for Santa Set for $29.99.

  • You can also order this set now from shopDisney.
  • You can also add these sweet gingerbread Mickey and Minnie plushes or this gingerbread mug to your holiday collection.

  • As we start to countdown the days to Christmas, you can do so with this gingerbread countdown calendar for $49.99.

  • For even more holiday decor, you can choose from an array of other options, including:

  • If you have any furry four-legged friends at home, even they can get in on the holiday season with these festive pet costumes for $39.99.

  • And finally, if you’re visiting Walt Disney World, you know face coverings are still required. Now, you can show your love of the holiday season with these holiday face coverings for $9.99 each.

  • You can find these new face masks on shopDisney in two-packs as well.
  • Even if you’re not looking to do any holiday shopping, you can still enjoy the seasonal decor around World of Disney.

