“WandaVision” Release Date Bumped to January 15, 2021

Well, we finally have a release date for WandaVision and it’s *not* in 2020. Cue the sad music for a moment as that news sinks in, but know that the delay isn’t for very long. WandaVision will premiere on Disney+ on January 15, 2021.
What’s Happening:
- After waiting for what feels like ages, Disney+ has finally announced a 2021 release date for Marvel Studios’ new series WandaVision.
- It was originally announced as coming in December 2020 with no time frame beyond that. Now Disney+ has confirmed the series will premiere on January 15, 2021.
- It’s not clear (yet) why the series was pushed back since as of September, Disney+ was still intent on releasing the Marvel show in “late 2020.”
- Regardless, WandaVision is the first of several planned Marvel series that will debut on Disney+.
- Along with announcing the January 2021 premiere date, Disney+ unveiled a new moving poster featuring Wanda and Vision in intriguing new surroundings.
A new era arrives. Marvel Studios’ @WandaVision, an Original Series, is streaming Jan. 15 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/aejE6DNR35
— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) November 12, 2020
Synopsis:
- WandaVision is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.
Creative Team:
- The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer.
More WandaVision:
