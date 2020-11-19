“Call Your Mother,” Season 2 of “Mixed-Ish” and More Premiere this January on ABC

ABC has announced their 2021 premiere dates including the debut of the new comedy Call Your Mother, from creator Kari Lizer, and the season two premiere of Mixed-ish.

Sunday, January 3

10:00-11:00 pm The Rookie (Season premiere)

Monday, January 11

10:00-11:00 pm The Good Doctor

Wednesday, January 13

Wednesday, January 20

10:00-11:00 pm For Life

Tuesday, January 26

9:00-9:30 pm Black-ish (new day and time)

(new day and time) 9:30-10:00 pm Mixed-ish (Season premiere)

(Season premiere) 10:00-11:00 pm Big Sky

Thursday, March 4

The Rookie (Season 3) – Sunday, January 3 (10:00-11:00 pm)

“John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Nearing the end of his training, Nolan now faces his biggest challenge as a police officer when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth.”

Call Your Mother (Series Premiere) – Wednesday, January 13 (9:30-10:00 pm)

“Jean, an empty-nester mom, wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away. She decides her place is with her family, and as she reinserts herself into their lives, her kids realize they might actually need her more than they thought.”

Mixed-ish (Season 2) – Tuesday, January 26 (9:30-10:00 pm)