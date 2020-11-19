“Call Your Mother,” Season 2 of “Mixed-Ish” and More Premiere this January on ABC

ABC has announced their 2021 premiere dates including the debut of the new comedy Call Your Mother, from creator Kari Lizer, and the season two premiere of Mixed-ish.
What’s Happening:
- 2021 primetime lineup will kick off with an all-new season of The Rookie on Sunday, January 3rd.
- The network’s Wednesday night comedy block will see the addition of the new series Call Your Mother as Black-ish returns to Tuesday nights. Starring Kyra Sedgwick in her multi-camera comedy debut, the series is set to premiere Wednesday, January 13th, alongside midseason returns of The Goldbergs, American Housewife and The Conners.
- On Tuesday, January 26th, Black-ish returns, followed by the sophomore season premiere of Mixed-ish and the continuation of the David E. Kelley drama Big Sky.
- The Good Doctor returns from a holiday break on Monday, January 11th, followed by For Life on Wednesday, January 20th, and the continuation of Station 19, Grey’s Anatomy and A Million Little Things on Thursday, March 4th.
- Alternative series premiere dates were previously announced. Additional midseason premiere dates will be shared at a later time.
ABC 2021 Primetime Lineup
*Airdates are as follows (all times listed are Eastern/Pacific)*
Sunday, January 3
- 10:00-11:00 pm The Rookie (Season premiere)
Monday, January 11
- 10:00-11:00 pm The Good Doctor
Wednesday, January 13
- 8:00-8:30 pm The Goldbergs
- 8:30-9:00 pm American Housewife
- 9:00-9:30 pm The Conners
- 9:30-10:00 pm Call Your Mother (series premiere)
Wednesday, January 20
- 10:00-11:00 pm For Life
Tuesday, January 26
Thursday, March 4
- 8:00-9:00 pm Station 19
- 9:00-10:01 pm Grey’s Anatomy
- 10:01-11:00 pm A Million Little Things
The Rookie (Season 3) – Sunday, January 3 (10:00-11:00 pm)
- “John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Nearing the end of his training, Nolan now faces his biggest challenge as a police officer when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth.”
Call Your Mother (Series Premiere) – Wednesday, January 13 (9:30-10:00 pm)
- “Jean, an empty-nester mom, wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away. She decides her place is with her family, and as she reinserts herself into their lives, her kids realize they might actually need her more than they thought.”
Mixed-ish (Season 2) – Tuesday, January 26 (9:30-10:00 pm)
- “From the creators of Black-ish, season two of mixed-ish will continue to tell the story of a young Rainbow Johnson and her family as they recount the experience of being a mixed-race family in the ’80s and the dilemmas they face as they navigate a world where the kids are perceived as neither black nor white. While the parents deal with the social dynamics of fitting into the suburbs, Rainbow and her siblings find themselves figuring out how to fit in when everyone else can’t decide where they belong.”