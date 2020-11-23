Brightline and Disney Enter into Agreement to Build Train Station at Disney Springs

If all goes well, those visiting Walt Disney World who wish to explore more of Florida will have a new option for doing so. This morning, Brightline announced plans to build a train station at Disney Springs.

What’s Happening:

Last year, reports suggested

Now, it’s been announced that both companies have entered into an agreement to bring that train station to Disney Springs.

However, the company notes that the agreement is “conditioned upon Brightline’s satisfaction of certain obligations including obtaining all necessary government approvals.”

Not only will the planned train line connect Walt Disney World guests to cities such as Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach but will also bring another option for reaching Orlando International Airport.

Currently, Brightline’s expansion that will stretch from West Palm Beach to Orlando International Airport is on track (no pun intended) to be completed in 2022.

What They’re Saying:

“Brightline will offer a car-free connection to the millions of visitors from around the state and the world who plan to make Walt Disney World Resort part of their vacation plans. Our mission has always been to connect our guests to the people and places that matter, and Walt Disney World Resort is a tremendous example of this.” Jeff Vahle, president of Walt Disney World Resort: “We’re excited to work with Brightline as they pursue the potential development of a train station at Walt Disney World Resort, a project that would support our local economy and offer a bold, forward-looking transportation solution for our community and guests.”