Disneyland Paris Shares New Details About Upcoming Cars Route 66 Road Trip

After seeing just a brief glimpse in last week’s presentation by Disney Parks and Resorts Chairman Josh D’Amaro, Disneyland Paris has shared some more information about the Walt Disney Studios Park’s upcoming Cars Route 66 Road Trip.

What’s Happening:

The attraction’s new boarding station, inspired by mid-century modern architecture, fittingly offers several nods to the automotive world. As your gateway to all the wonders awaiting you on Route 66, guests will enter the station through a tourist booth complete with maps, postcards and other decorative items (design details that Pixar Animation Studios and Walt Disney Imagineering are known for and guests love – see examples below). The loading station, which stands halfway through construction, is actually the first building constructed outside the current perimeter of Walt Disney Studios Park, and once completed will be accessible to visitors via a new road extending from Toy Story Playland. Cars Route 66 Road Trip represents the first step in the expansion of Walt Disney Studios Park.

Cars Route 66 Road Trip will be a fully themed Cars experience with new decor, story, music and vehicles, bringing guests along a Route 66 Road Trip to discover natural wonders such as the World’s biggest lugnut and active water springs. Guests will even encounter Lightning McQueen and Mater along the way.

It was revealed in October of 2019 that the Studio Tram Tour at the Walt Disney Studios Paris would be closing