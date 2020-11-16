Guardians of the Galaxy: Comic Rewind Vehicle Testing and More Revealed in Disney Parks Attractions Update During IAAPA Expo

by | Nov 16, 2020 10:48 AM Pacific Time

Many of the new attractions coming to Disney Parks around the world are still under construction and making great progress. During today’s IAAPA Expo, Disney’s Josh D’Amaro revealed some exciting updates on these new experiences that will soon be available to guests.

Collage of renderings for upcoming experiences at Disney Parks – via Disney Parks Blog

What’s Happening:

  • This morning at the IAAPA Expo: Virtual Education Conference, Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products teased Disney fans with some exciting details about the upcoming attractions at Disney Parks around the world.
  • While we couldn’t be at this year’s IAAPA Expo, we were participating virtually and shared updates in our live blog of the event.
  • Following this morning’s presentation, the Disney Parks Blog just shared photos and videos to accompany the announcements and highlight how construction is coming along.

Update on Attractions and Entertainment

Avengers Campuses

Disneyland Paris and Disneyland Resort

 

Disneyland Paris

Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel

  • Back to Disneyland Paris for a moment, their redesigned Hotel New York will now celebrate over 80 years of epic Marvel stories on display through brilliant works of art.
  • The pictures show concept art (color) and the actual result (black and white).
Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel

Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel

Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel

Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel

  • Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel opens soon!

Cars Route 66 Road Trip

  • Buckle up and join Cars stars Lightning McQueen and Mater for a fun-filled family road trip where you’ll discover natural and mechanical wonders along the legendary Route 66!
  • The new photo shows the real Dinoco water tower that will be featured in the ride.

Epcot

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

  • Work also continues on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind – the family-friendly “storytelling coaster” featuring a groundbreaking ride system with vehicles that rotate 360 degrees and can even do a reverse launch!

  • D’Amaro shared footage of vehicle testing on the track, and we’ve got to say, this ride looks like it’ll be a blast!
  • The overall update video also included photos of the interior section of track housed in the ride building.

About Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

  • “The Omnicoaster is a first- of-its-kind programmable roller coaster ride system, where guests can be rotated along the ride track in any direction while traveling at high speeds. The Omnicoaster name builds upon the tradition of the Omnimover ride system in which Walt Disney Imagineers are able to turn guests in any direction and focus their attention on a specific scene or element.”

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure

  • During today’s presentation, D’Amaro shared that Disney is on track to open this family-friendly ride in 2021.
  • Based on Disney and Pixar’s hit film, Ratatouille, guests will shrink down to the size of a rat and join Chef Remy on a whirlwind culinary adventure in Gusteau’s kitchen!

Exterior sign for Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure at EPCOT

Exterior sign for Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure at EPCOT

Space 220

  • Space 220 will serve up plenty of galactic goodies in this futuristic eatery, and today we saw a new photo of the Imagineers designing the immersive experience that’s well, out-of-this-world!

Harmonious

  • Harmonious will be one of the largest nighttime spectaculars ever created. It’ll feature the hallmarks of a Disney experience, including music and images, reimagined by diverse cultural musicians and artists from around the world.

Walt Disney World 

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

  • Construction continues on the hotel for the Star Wars: Galactic Starcrusier, an immersive 2-day, 2-night experience.
  • Along with revealing a construction photo, Disney also shared both concept art and completed images of the guest rooms aboard the spaceship.

  • Guests will cruise the galaxy in style aboard the Halcyon, known for its impeccable service and exotic destinations.
Rendering of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser coming to Walt Disney World Resort

Rendering of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser coming to Walt Disney World Resort

Rendering of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser coming to Walt Disney World Resort

Rendering of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser coming to Walt Disney World Resort

  • Onboard, you’ll stay in well-appointed cabins, experience onboard dining, make a planet-side excursion to Black Spire Outpost on Batuu and much more.
Rendering of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser coming to Walt Disney World Resort

Rendering of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser coming to Walt Disney World Resort

Rendering of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser coming to Walt Disney World Resort

Rendering of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser coming to Walt Disney World Resort

Disneyland Resort

Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway

  • Fear not, Disneyland fans, this highly anticipated attraction is still coming your way. “Nothing can stop us now!” Check out the progress on the ride building in this picture:

Shanghai Disney Resort

Zootopia-Themed Land

  • Earlier this year, the resort broke ground on the Zootopia themed land that will take guests to the heart of the bustling animal metropolis.
  • The area will include a new major attraction that will seamlessly blend Disney storytelling and state-of-the-art technology to bring this fan-favorite movie and its characters to life.
Shanghai Disney Resort

Shanghai Disney Resort

Zootopia-inspired land coming to Shanghai Disney Resort

Zootopia-inspired land coming to Shanghai Disney Resort

