Guardians of the Galaxy: Comic Rewind Vehicle Testing and More Revealed in Disney Parks Attractions Update During IAAPA Expo

Many of the new attractions coming to Disney Parks around the world are still under construction and making great progress. During today’s IAAPA Expo, Disney’s Josh D’Amaro revealed some exciting updates on these new experiences that will soon be available to guests.

What’s Happening:

This morning at the IAAPA Expo: Virtual Education Conference, Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products teased Disney fans with some exciting details about the upcoming attractions at Disney Parks around the world.

Update on Attractions and Entertainment

Avengers Campus

Disneyland Paris and Disneyland Resort

The Avengers Campuses at Disneyland Paris' Walt Disney Studios Park and Disney California Adventure

While we don’t have an opening date for either, construction continues on the Paris location as seen in this photo:

Disneyland Paris

Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel

Back to Disneyland Paris for a moment, their redesigned Hotel New York will now celebrate over 80 years of epic Marvel stories on display through brilliant works of art.

The pictures show concept art (color) and the actual result (black and white).

Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel opens soon!

Cars Route 66 Road Trip

Buckle up and join Cars stars Lightning McQueen and Mater for a fun-filled family road trip where you’ll discover natural and mechanical wonders along the legendary Route 66!

The new photo shows the real Dinoco water tower that will be featured in the ride.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

Work also continues on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

D’Amaro shared footage of vehicle testing on the track, and we’ve got to say, this ride looks like it’ll be a blast!

The overall update video also included photos of the interior section of track housed in the ride building.

Finally, fans got a closer look at the ride vehicles

About Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

“The Omnicoaster is a first- of-its-kind programmable roller coaster ride system, where guests can be rotated along the ride track in any direction while traveling at high speeds. The Omnicoaster name builds upon the tradition of the Omnimover ride system in which Walt Disney Imagineers are able to turn guests in any direction and focus their attention on a specific scene or element.”

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure

During today’s presentation, D’Amaro shared that Disney is on track to open this family-friendly ride in 2021.

Based on Disney and Pixar’s hit film, Ratatouille, guests will shrink down to the size of a rat and join Chef Remy on a whirlwind culinary adventure in Gusteau’s kitchen!

Space 220

Harmonious

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

Construction continues on the hotel for the Star Wars: Galactic Starcrusier

Along with revealing a construction photo, Disney also shared both concept art and completed images of the guest rooms aboard the spaceship.

Guests will cruise the galaxy in style aboard the Halcyon, known for its impeccable service and exotic destinations.

Onboard, you’ll stay in well-appointed cabins, experience onboard dining, make a planet-side excursion to Black Spire Outpost on Batuu and much more.

Disneyland Resort

Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Fear not, Disneyland fans, this highly anticipated attraction is still coming your way. “Nothing can stop us now!” Check out the progress on the ride building in this picture:

Shanghai Disney Resort

Zootopia-Themed Land

Earlier this year, the resort broke ground on the Zootopia themed land

The area will include a new major attraction that will seamlessly blend Disney storytelling and state-of-the-art technology to bring this fan-favorite movie and its characters to life.