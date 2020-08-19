The Quinjet Has Landed at Avengers Campus at the Disneyland Resort

Disney Parks, Experience and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro shared photos on his Instagram account of the Quinjet landing at Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure park at the Disneyland Resort.
What’s Happening:
- Josh D’Amaro took to Instagram to share photos of a historic moment in the construction of Avengers Campus, a new Marvel-themed land coming to Disney California Adventure park.
- He shows the Quinjet, a fabled S.H.I.E.L.D. ship, touching down on the roof of one of the land’s buildings.
- Joining D’Amaro in the photos is Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock, and several Imagineers.
- The first phase of Avengers Campus was originally scheduled to open on July 18th, but has been delayed to a yet-to-be-announced date.