McDonald’s Temporarily Pulls “Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway” Happy Meal Toys Due to Sweepstakes QR Code Issue

McDonald’s has temporarily pulled Happy Meal toys and boxes promoting Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway due to an error with the QR codes included with each toy.

What’s Happening:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CH85Z7qBGD0/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Message From McDonald’s to Restaurant Management:

“We’re asking all restaurants to stop distributing the toys with game tickets and themed Happy Meal boxed immediately, and to switch to generic stock of Happy Meal toys and generic Happy Meal boxes until you receive replacement toys. We are working to quickly route Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway toys to without game tickets and generic Happy Meal boxes to restaurants. The toys without game tickets and generic boxes will begin arriving as early as today and should be used immediately and until depleted, which we expect to be on or around December 2nd.”