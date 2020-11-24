McDonald’s Temporarily Pulls “Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway” Happy Meal Toys Due to Sweepstakes QR Code Issue

McDonald’s has temporarily pulled Happy Meal toys and boxes promoting Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway due to an error with the QR codes included with each toy.
What’s Happening:
- Disney fans looking to collect the McDonald’s Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Happy Meal toys will have to wait a little longer as the line of products have been temporarily pulled.
- In a statement to restaurant operators, all toys and Happy Meal boxes from the collection have to be pulled immediately and replacements are expected to arrive soon.
- Restaurants will use inventory of past Happy Meals toys until their new supply arrives. Our team went to a McDonald’s today and received a Marvel Cinematic Universe toy from this past fall from a restaurant that was still offering Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway toys yesterday.
- The reason for the recall appears to be surrounding the QR code tickets included with each figure, which list a deadline to enter of August 31st while the box corrects the deadline to January 18th. We are not aware of any problems with the figures themselves.
- The codes were intended to only be scanned within the McDonald’s app, but the instructions appear to be causing confusion with reports from users on Twitter complaining about “Dead QR codes” when scanning them through their smartphone’s camera.
- From the memo McDonald’s sent to team members, it sounds like the repackaged toys will no longer include the QR codes, which could be entered for sweepstakes prizes that included Walt Disney World vacation packages.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CH85Z7qBGD0/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Message From McDonald’s to Restaurant Management:
“We’re asking all restaurants to stop distributing the toys with game tickets and themed Happy Meal boxed immediately, and to switch to generic stock of Happy Meal toys and generic Happy Meal boxes until you receive replacement toys. We are working to quickly route Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway toys to without game tickets and generic Happy Meal boxes to restaurants. The toys without game tickets and generic boxes will begin arriving as early as today and should be used immediately and until depleted, which we expect to be on or around December 2nd.”