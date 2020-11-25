Carthay Circle Lounge –Alfresco Dining Now Accepting Online Reservations

The Disneyland Resort is now allowing Guests to book a dining reservation online and through the Disneyland app for Carthay Circle Lounge –Alfresco Dining, part of the Downtown Disney Buena Vista Street expansion.

What’s Happening:

This expansion allowed Disney to resume operations on several quick service food locations, but the biggest draw was the table service experience, Carthay Circle Lounge –Alfresco Dining

When it reopened, the restaurant required Guests to line up in person

Starting today, Guests are able to book dining reservations at the Carthay Circle Lounge –Alfresco Dining on Disneyland.com Disneyland app

At this time, it appears Disneyland is using a virtual waiting room to book dining reservations online. Since the Disneyland app doesn’t have this functionality, reservations are currently not available through the app.

Carthay Circle Lounge –Alfresco Dining is a modified experience with only outdoor seating available and changes to the menu.

This is currently the only Disney owned and operated table service restaurant available to Guests at the Disneyland Resort.