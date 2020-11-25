Carthay Circle Lounge –Alfresco Dining Now Accepting Online Reservations

The Disneyland Resort is now allowing Guests to book a dining reservation online and through the Disneyland app for Carthay Circle Lounge –Alfresco Dining, part of the Downtown Disney Buena Vista Street expansion.
What’s Happening:
- The Disneyland Resort expanded its Downtown Disney offerings into Buena Vista Street on November 19th (Click here to see our recap of the first day).
- This expansion allowed Disney to resume operations on several quick service food locations, but the biggest draw was the table service experience, Carthay Circle Lounge –Alfresco Dining
- When it reopened, the restaurant required Guests to line up in person to make a reservation with two release times per day.
- Starting today, Guests are able to book dining reservations at the Carthay Circle Lounge –Alfresco Dining on Disneyland.com and through the Disneyland app.
- At this time, it appears Disneyland is using a virtual waiting room to book dining reservations online. Since the Disneyland app doesn’t have this functionality, reservations are currently not available through the app.
- Carthay Circle Lounge –Alfresco Dining is a modified experience with only outdoor seating available and changes to the menu.
- This is currently the only Disney owned and operated table service restaurant available to Guests at the Disneyland Resort.