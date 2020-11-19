How to Get a Reservation at Carthay Circle Lounge on Buena Vista Street

by | Nov 19, 2020 7:19 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

The Disneyland Resort extended their Downtown Disney shopping and dining experiences into Disney California Adventure Park, allowing Guests back into parts of the park for some Disney-themed shopping and dining opportunities. While several quick service food locations are open with mobile ordering, including Smokejumpers Grill, Award Wieners, and Fiddler, Fifer & Practical Cafe, the hardest dining location to get a table at is the only table-service restaurant, Carthay Circle Lounge.

Getting a table there is no easy task and the restaurant is not currently taking reservations ahead of time. The first step is getting into Buena Vista Street early enough to get to the restaurant’s podium before they book up for their lunch time seatings. Today was the first day of operation and Guests started lining up to get into Buena Vista Street starting at 4:00 am for a 10:00 scheduled opening time. Disney controls how many Guests are allowed into Buena Vista Street and when we asked a Cast Member at the restaurant today, they said they were booked solid for lunch by 10:30 am, meaning it only took a half-hour of a socially distant queue to hit their lunchtime reservation capacity.

If you can’t get in right away, the next batch of reservations will be released at 2:00 pm for dinnertime. If Buena Vista Street is at capacity, you can enter a virtual queue and hope to get in before the second batch of reservations are released. Once again, when the 2:00 reservations were released, they were gone in about 30-minutes.

Disney is able to give Guests a “rough estimate” return time and they will send a text message when it’s time to return. Guests have to be back within 15-minutes of the text message timestamp or they forfeit their reservation.

Other table service locations in Downtown Disney allow Guests to reserve a time by scanning a QR code. It’s unclear if Carthay Circle Lounge will offer a similar option in the future once demand dies down or if they will continue to require an in-person check-in.

Another thing to know is that while you’re technically being served from the kitchen inside the Carthay Circle Lounge, all seating is outdoors, which has been extended to in front of the Disney Junior Dance Party queue. The menu is also different, accessible here.

How to Get a Table at Carthay Circle Lounge

  • Reservations are released in-person at 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM for lunch and dinner respectively.
  • Guests must be in Buena Vista Street in order to get a reservation and respond to their text message.
  • On opening day, reservations were sold out within 30-minutes.

Alternate Downtown Disney Table Service Options

  • Ballast Point Brewing Co.
  • La Brea Bakery Cafe
  • Naples Ristorante e Bar
  • Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen
  • Tortilla Jo’s
  • Uva Bar & Cafe
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed