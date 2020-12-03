As a small bonus for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club Members, EPCOT is now offering a 10% discount at select Holiday Kitchens. Guests can take advantage of this offer in the evenings starting at 7pm.
What’s Happening:
- Disney is enticing guests to stay and dine a bit longer at EPCOT during the Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays.
- From now through the end of the Festival, Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club Members can take advantage of a 10% discount on food and non-alcoholic beverages at select Holiday Kitchens.
- This discount is valid each evening from 7 pm through park close.
- Guests must use electronic payment methods.
- This limited time offering is a great way for guests to enjoy the festival in the evenings and sample delicious seasonal specialities served around the world!
- Disney has not stated which Holiday Kitchen are participating but guests are sure to find a new favorite treat no matter which location they visit.
- For more information about the Holiday Kitchens featured during this year’s festival, visit our Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays Guide Page.
EPCOT Holiday Magic:
- Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays is running now through December 30, 2020 and includes dining, shopping, and entertainment offerings for the whole family. Highlights include:
- Olaf’s Holiday Tradition Expedition
- Holiday Cookie Stroll
- Tinsel Time Tunes
- Gingerbread Capital City
- Living with the Land: Merry and Bright
- And more!