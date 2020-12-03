Annual Passholders, Disney Vacation Club Members Enjoy 10% Discount at Select Holiday Kitchens During EPCOT Festival of the Holidays

As a small bonus for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club Members, EPCOT is now offering a 10% discount at select Holiday Kitchens. Guests can take advantage of this offer in the evenings starting at 7pm.

What’s Happening:

Disney is enticing guests to stay and dine a bit longer at EPCOT during the Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays

From now through the end of the Festival, Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club Members can take advantage of a 10% discount on food and non-alcoholic beverages at select Holiday Kitchens.

This discount is valid each evening from 7 pm through park close.

Guests must use electronic payment methods.

This limited time offering is a great way for guests to enjoy the festival in the evenings and sample delicious seasonal specialities served around the world!

Disney has not stated which Holiday Kitchen are participating but guests are sure to find a new favorite treat no matter which location they visit.

For more information about the Holiday Kitchens featured during this year’s festival, visit our Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays Guide Page

EPCOT Holiday Magic:

Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays is running now through December 30, 2020 and includes dining, shopping, and entertainment offerings for the whole family. Highlights include: Olaf’s Holiday Tradition Expedition Holiday Cookie Stroll Tinsel Time Tunes Gingerbread Capital City Living with the Land: Merry and Bright And more!

