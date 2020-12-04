Merchandise Mobile Checkout Now Available at Disney’s POP Century Resort

Disney’s new Merchandise Mobile Checkout offering is now being tested at Everything POP Shopping and Dining in Disney’s POP Century Resort. This news comes after the service began testing at the Disneyland Resort and later made its way to EPCOT. Guests can access the shopping option through the My Disney Experience app.

How it Works:

To access Merchandise Mobile Checkout, guests will open the My Disney Experience App on their smartphone/mobile device and then press the Plus icon at the bottom middle of the screen to bring up popular app destinations.

Alternatively, they can select the Magnifying Glass icon and search for Everything POP.

After selecting Everything POP, the guest will be led to their empty shopping bag and prompted to start scanning items.

Once they start scanning, the app will access the phone’s camera. Guests may need to change their settings to allow MDE to use the camera.

The scan screen features a square frame for reading the barcode —as showcased by Yoda with his medal and ear headband. If that’s not working, there’s an option to enter the barcode manually on a separate screen.

After a guest completes their shopping trip, they can check out on the app with a linked form of payment, such as a credit or debit card. The app should also support Disney or other (Visa) Gift Cards for payment.

Additionally, guests will be able to access select eligible discounts, such as promotional offers and Annual Passholder discounts through this service.

After checking out, the app will generate a QR Code that a Cast Member will scan as the guest leaves the store.

Good to Know:

Disney has not indicated how long they’ll be testing out Mobile Merchandise Checkout, or what other stores may offer the option.

In our personal experience with similar programs, the process itself is very simple and stress free, nearly eliminating the need to wait in line to check out.