Merchandise Mobile Checkout Now Testing at Downtown Disney’s World of Disney

A new system for shopping at the Disneyland Resort is currently undergoing a testing phase, as guests are invited to shop in Downtown Disney’s World of Disney and pay for their goods through a new Merchandise Mobile Checkout system.

What’s Happening:

A new system, Merchandise Mobile Checkout, is now testing at World of Disney in Downtown Disney

Through the Disneyland App, the Mobile Checkout option appears as a button on the World of Disney page. To find it, we had to go to the maps section, under shops, and select “World of Disney.”

The process is pretty straightforward:

A guest will grab a designated mobile checkout shopping bag.

Through the app, the guests will scan the item’s barcode as they add it to their bag.

Once completed, the guest will hit the “Check Out” button on the app to pay via the card attached to their account on the app.

As the purchase is completed, a QR code will be generated that the guest will show to a cast member as they exit the store.

We’ve noted that the process is quite simple, but the lack of a receipt or any hard evidence we paid for our goods did make us a little uncomfortable and will take some time to get used to.

The Merchandise Mobile Checkout is still in its testing phase, and as of press time, is only available at World of Disney.

