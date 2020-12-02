Merchandise Mobile Checkout Now Testing at Mouse Gear at EPCOT

Disney’s new Merchandise Mobile Checkout offering is now being tested at Mouse Gear at EPCOT. This news comes just a few days after the service began testing at the Disneyland Resort. Guests can access the shopping option through the My Disney Experience app.

What’s Happening:

Merchandise Mobile Checkout has made its way to Walt Disney World making an initial debut at World of Disney at the Disneyland Resort

Earlier this morning, we discovered through the My Disney Experience app that Merchandise Mobile Checkout is currently available for Mouse Gear.

As of publication, we’ve not had the chance to visit EPCOT and test out the offering, but we were able to access some of the features through the app.

How it Works:

To access Merchandise Mobile Checkout, guests will open the My Disney Experience App on their smartphone/mobile device and then press the Plus icon at the bottom middle of the screen to bring up popular app destinations.

Alternatively, they can select the Magnifying Glass icon and search for Mouse Gear.

When selecting the Plus icon, the third option that pops up says “Shop in Store – Now Testing.” Clicking this will take the guest to a page listing all of the available locations where they can Shop in Store.

After selecting Mouse Gear, the guest will be led to their empty shopping bag and prompted to start scanning items.

Once they start scanning, the app will access the phone’s camera. Guests may need to change their settings to allow MDE to use the camera.

The scan screen features a square frame for reading the barcode —as showcased by Yoda with his medal and ear headband. If that’s not working, there’s an option to enter the barcode manually on a separate screen.

After a guest completes their shopping trip, they can check out on the app with a linked form of payment, such as a credit or debit card. The app should also support Disney or other (Visa) Gift Cards for payment.

Additionally, guests will be able to access select eligible discounts, such as promotional offers and Annual Passholder discounts through this service.

Our team member who shopped at Downtown Disney

After checking out, the app will generate a QR Code that a Cast Member will scan as the guest leaves the store.

Good to Know:

Disney has not indicated how long they’ll be testing out Mobile Merchandise Checkout, or what other stores may offer the option.

In our personal experience with similar programs, the process itself is very simple and stress free, nearly eliminating the need to wait in line to check out.