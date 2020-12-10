“Hocus Pocus 2,” “Disenchanted” and “Sister Act 3” Officially Announced for Disney+

Disney confirmed the titles of three sequels during the Disney Investor Day: Hocus Pocus 2, Disenchanted and Sister Act 3. News had leaked on each of these films in advance of their formal announcement, but each is now confirmed to be coming to Disney+. Here’s what we know about each project.

Hocus Pocus 2

JUST IN: As announced at #DisneyInvestorDay, "Hocus Pocus 2" is officially in development at Disney and will debut on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/aGoPDbjisQ — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 10, 2020

Adam Shankman will direct a sequel to the 1993 Halloween classic starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimi. The Sanderson Sisters will return for another adventure exclusively on Disney+.

Disenchanted

Amy Adams returns for the long-awaited sequel to the musical Enchanted. No additional details were revealed other than the title and that the film will be released on Disney+. This film is also reportedly being directed by Adam Shankman.

Sister Act 3

Sister Mary Clarence is back in the habit… again! Whoopi Goldberg is returning to star in a third Sister Act film for Disney Plus. Whoopi will produce the film alongside Tyler Perry.