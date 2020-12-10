Rachel McAdams Reportedly Reprising Her Role for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

Marvel has already assembled quite a cast for their upcoming sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but it looks like they’ve just added one more to it. Rachel McAdams will reportedly reprise her role from the first film for the sequel, according to Deadline.

McAdams portrayed Dr. Christine Palmer in 2016’s Doctor Strange and will reportedly return to play the character again in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness .

Palmer served as both a love interest and sidekick of sorts in the first film, though it is unclear what role she will have in the sequel.

Marvel has not yet commented on McAdams’ casting in the film.

Plot details for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness have not yet been shared, though based on Marvel Comics history, the Marvel Cinematic Universe could be getting a whole lot bigger.

In addition to the first Doctor Strange film, McAdams is known for roles in comedies like Wedding Crashers and Mean Girls as well as romances like The Notebook.

