Video: “Star Wars: Andor” Live-Action Series Sizzle Reel Released by Lucasfilm and Disney+

Among a cavalcade of announcements from Lucasfilm during today’s Disney Investor Day virtual event was the premiere of a sizzle reel for the upcoming Disney+ live-action Star Wars series Andor.

Star Wars: Andor will be the second live-action TV show set in the Star Wars universe on Disney+ after the acclaimed series The Mandalorian first debuted in November of 2019 and continued with its second season this fall. The sizzle reel includes interview footage with star Diego Luna (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) plus behind-the-scenes footage from the set of the show and a few tantalizing glimpses of concept art for Andor.

Lucasfilm has released a two-minute sizzle reel for Andor , the next live-action Star Wars series currently in production for a premiere on Disney+ sometime in the future. Today also marked the official reveal for the series’ title.

, the next live-action Star Wars series currently in production for a premiere on Disney+ sometime in the future. Today also marked the official reveal for the series’ title. Andor stars Diego Luna, reprising his role as Cassian Andor from the film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and the VOID virtual-reality experience Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire .

stars Diego Luna, reprising his role as Cassian Andor from the film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and the VOID virtual-reality experience . Other cast members include Stellan Skarsgård ( Thor ), Adria Arjona ( Pacific Rim: Uprising ), Fiona Shaw (Aunt Petunia of the Harry Potter films), Denise Gough (2010’s Robin Hood ), Kyle Soller ( Anna Karenina ), and Genevieve O’Reilly returning as Mon Mothma, the part she played in Rogue One and deleted scenes from Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith .

), Adria Arjona ( ), Fiona Shaw (Aunt Petunia of the films), Denise Gough (2010’s ), Kyle Soller ( ), and Genevieve O’Reilly returning as Mon Mothma, the part she played in and deleted scenes from . Curiously omitted from the cast list is Alan Tudyk, who was assumed to be returning as former Imperial security droid K-2SO.

