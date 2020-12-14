The Disney+ Series “Big Shot” Shuts Down Production for the Rest of 2020 Due to a Positive COVID-19 Test

The Disney+ series, Big Shot, has allegedly been shut down due to a positive Covid-19 test on-set according to Deadline. This would be the second time the production for Big Shot has been shut down due to Covid-19, the first being in November after a false positive.

According to sources at Deadline

The 10-episode series follows a temperamental college basketball coach who gets fired from his job and must take a teaching and coaching job at an elite all-girls private high school. Big Shot stars John Stamos and an ensemble cast of up-and-coming actors alongside Yvette Nicole Brown.

