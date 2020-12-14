Disney Sets March Date for Annual Shareholder Meeting

Fresh off their incredible Investors Day presentation, The Walt Disney Company has announced March 9 as the date for their annual meeting of shareholders.
- The Walt Disney Company will hold their 2021 annual meeting of shareholders on Tuesday, March 9 2021 at 1 PM ET/ 10 AM PT.
- The meeting will be virtual and will be available via webcast.
- During this year’s meeting of shareholders, Disney showed off footage of then-upcoming projects, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Jungle Cruise, West Side Story, Mulan and Black Widow.
- We also got to see a message from Spider-Man actor Tom Holland, who promoted the coming WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure at Avengers Campus.
- To catch up on all the news from last week’s Disney Investors Day, check out our hub for all of the announcements here.