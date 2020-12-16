Disney Internships and Programs Issues Update Reminding Students They Are Not Recruiting At This Time

by | Dec 16, 2020 1:31 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

Students around the world who wanted to help make magic at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World will have to wait longer as a recent update from Disney Internships and Programs was posted reminding students that they are not recruiting for their programs in the upcoming semesters.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Internships and Programs have taken to their social media accounts to remind students that they are not recruiting for their upcoming semesters, and that they’re programs are still currently suspended.
  • The update reads:
    • For nearly 40 years, Disney Internships and Programs have been an important part of our heritage, having brought participants from around the world to Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort where they have shared their new ideas, talents, and perspectives with our cast members, guests, and local communities. We are honored that so many have been a part of this legacy, resulting in thousands Of alumni who have had the opportunity to make magic by creating their own memories and experiences that have shaped the foundation of their future careers whether at Disney or beyond.

We value these important opportunities and the benefits they provide to our participants, our company, and schools and industries around the world. Our Disney Internships are also an integral part of our future helping to strengthen our diversity and innovation here at Disney.

Those are just some of the reasons why it was so difficult to suspend our programs earlier this year. We have not recruited participants for the upcoming semesters and we are still uncertain about when we will be able to resume our Disney internships & programs.

For today’s students who are eager to become part of the magic we encourage you to connect with Disneycareers.com and our social media channels for future updates. In the meantime, we are confident that our many alumni, both here at Disney and beyond, will continue to keep the spirit of Disney Programs alive as we look forward to the future.

  • Many students across campuses worldwide look forward to the opportunity to come to Walt Disney World and Disneyland to “live, learn, and earn.” Unfortunately, the programs were suspended as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold and the parks were shut down. Students from around the country who were already on a program were sent home early, with students and program participants from around the world sent home a few weeks later.
  • The reaction to the update from followers of the social media accounts ranges from understanding to disappointed. Some of the comments read:
    • “The update is…there is no update”
    • “Devastated… I have just been informed that I am a year ahead with my undergraduate degree, and will likely be unable to take part once the programs resume due to graduate school requirements.”
    • “I am willing to wait. Having my first DCP cancelled broke my heart but I’m [relieved] because it ultimately saved people in the long run.”
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed