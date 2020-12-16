Disney Internships and Programs Issues Update Reminding Students They Are Not Recruiting At This Time

Students around the world who wanted to help make magic at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World will have to wait longer as a recent update from Disney Internships and Programs was posted reminding students that they are not recruiting for their programs in the upcoming semesters.

What’s Happening:

Disney Internships and Programs have taken to their social media accounts to remind students that they are not recruiting for their upcoming semesters, and that they’re programs are still currently suspended.

The update reads: For nearly 40 years, Disney Internships and Programs have been an important part of our heritage, having brought participants from around the world to Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort where they have shared their new ideas, talents, and perspectives with our cast members, guests, and local communities. We are honored that so many have been a part of this legacy, resulting in thousands Of alumni who have had the opportunity to make magic by creating their own memories and experiences that have shaped the foundation of their future careers whether at Disney or beyond.



We value these important opportunities and the benefits they provide to our participants, our company, and schools and industries around the world. Our Disney Internships are also an integral part of our future helping to strengthen our diversity and innovation here at Disney.

Those are just some of the reasons why it was so difficult to suspend our programs earlier this year. We have not recruited participants for the upcoming semesters and we are still uncertain about when we will be able to resume our Disney internships & programs.

For today’s students who are eager to become part of the magic we encourage you to connect with Disneycareers.com and our social media channels for future updates. In the meantime, we are confident that our many alumni, both here at Disney and beyond, will continue to keep the spirit of Disney Programs alive as we look forward to the future.