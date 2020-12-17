Fozzy Bear Gets a Baby Sister Named Rozzie in Season 3 Premiere of “Muppet Babies” on Disney Junior

Scooter isn’t the only Muppet Babies character to have a sister exclusive to the series with Fozzy Bear’s sister Rozzie joining the cast in season three of the Disney Junior reboot.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Junior will introduce viewers to Rozzie Bear in season three of the Emmy nominated reboot Muppet Babies.
- Rozzie Bear is Fozzie Bear’s adopted sister and is the second original recurring character created for this iteration of Muppet Babies, with Summer Penguin created just for Disney Junior’s adaptation.
- Premiering Friday, January 4th, at 5:00 pm ET on Disney Junior, the third season begins with Fozzie finding out that he’s going to be a big brother and feeling nervous that he doesn’t have what it takes to fill that role.
- The name of the season premiere is “Rizzo’s Big Bruddah School,” with the muppet rat teaching Fozzie everything he knows about having siblings.
- Rozzie is voiced by Charlie Townsend (T.O.T.S.).
- While Scooter and Skeeter aren’t a part of the main cast of Disney Junior’s Muppet Babies, they have made guest appearances together. Skeeter has appeared as an adult in Muppet comics, but has never been seen in puppet form.