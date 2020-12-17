Primetime Event Special “SportsCenter Presents: 2020 – Heroes, History and Hope” Coming to ESPN on December 24

by | Dec 17, 2020 8:33 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

As the year comes to a close, ESPN will be offering audiences a retrospective of the last 12 months with SportsCenter Presents: 2020 – Heroes, History and Hope. The program airs on Christmas Eve and will cover some of the biggest stories in sports including the heartbreaking loss of Kobe Bryant and the fight for social and racial changes in America and around the world.

What's Happening:

  • ESPN’s SportsCenter Presents: 2020 – Heroes, History and Hope is a special three-hour, prime-time event that will use the lens of sports to look back at the events of the past year and look ahead to the future.
  • The program will be broken down into three segments of one hour each.
  • Jeremy Schaap and Lisa Salters will host the special that debuts on Thursday, December 24th at 8 pm ET on ESPN.

About 2020 – Heroes, History and Hope:

  • The three volumes of 2020 – Heroes, History and Hope will have entirely different content but will be presented in a common format.

Each hour will have a “Moment in Time” segment:

  • January 26 – the death of Kobe Bryant.
  • March 11 – the day sports stopped due to the coronavirus.
  • August 26 – when the Milwaukee Bucks led a strike to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.

In addition, each hour will have a primary feature on a newsmaker from 2020, including:

  • Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz, whose positive coronavirus test on March 11 led to the suspension of the NBA season.
  • Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver in NASCAR’s top series, who became a focus during the protests following the police killing of George Floyd.
  • Freddie Freeman of the Atlanta Braves, who recovered from COVID-19 to play in the delayed MLB season and was named National League MVP.

And 2020 hasn’t been all challenges – storytelling in the programs also will include features on uplifting people and moments:

  • Heroes and inspiring people from 2020, including:
    • Maya Moore
    • Sue Bird
    • Alex Smith
    • Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
    • And more
  • Stories of hope that have been overlooked or overshadowed.
  • How sports fans showed their passion while sports were paused:
    • Cardboard cutouts of fans in college and pro venues.
    • The power of connection through a surfboard.
  • Sam White, the six-year-old who went viral with an “ABC’s” of careers rap video, returns with a new video – the ABC’s of 2020.

Guests Appearances: 

  • Multiple ESPN personalities will contribute essays to the programs on various topics pertaining to 2020 including:
    • Mike Greenberg
    • Tom Junod
    • Mina Kimes
    • Holly Rowe
    • Adam Schefter
    • Stephen A. Smith
    • Wright Thompson

More Heroes, History and Hope:

  • A multiplatform initiative, content from 2020 – Heroes, History and Hope also will appear on:
    • SportsCenter
    • Get Up!
    • ESPN Radio
    • ESPN Daily Podcast

  • ESPN digital platforms
  • ESPN social media channels

What They’re Saying:

  • Executive producer Andy Tennant: “The events of 2020 – COVID-19, the social justice and Black Lives Matter movements, the tragic death of Kobe Bryant and more – have had an unprecedented impact on the world of sports. The changes and challenges have been historic. We will be looking back and reliving the unforgettable moments of 2020 in sports, but this is not a conventional year-in-review. This will be a storytelling event, one of the most magical things ESPN produces this year. We are confident viewers will be inspired by what they see when they watch these programs and be reminded of who our heroes have been as they look toward 2021 with hope.”
 
 
