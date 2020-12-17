Primetime Event Special “SportsCenter Presents: 2020 – Heroes, History and Hope” Coming to ESPN on December 24

As the year comes to a close, ESPN will be offering audiences a retrospective of the last 12 months with SportsCenter Presents: 2020 – Heroes, History and Hope. The program airs on Christmas Eve and will cover some of the biggest stories in sports including the heartbreaking loss of Kobe Bryant and the fight for social and racial changes in America and around the world.

What's Happening:

ESPN’s SportsCenter Presents: 2020 – Heroes, History and Hope is a special three-hour, prime-time event that will use the lens of sports to look back at the events of the past year and look ahead to the future.

The program will be broken down into three segments of one hour each.

Jeremy Schaap and Lisa Salters will host the special that debuts on Thursday, December 24th at 8 pm ET on ESPN.

About 2020 – Heroes, History and Hope:

The three volumes of 2020 – Heroes, History and Hope will have entirely different content but will be presented in a common format.

Each hour will have a “Moment in Time” segment:

January 26 – the death of Kobe Bryant.

March 11 – the day sports stopped due to the coronavirus.

August 26 – when the Milwaukee Bucks led a strike to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.

In addition, each hour will have a primary feature on a newsmaker from 2020, including:

Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz, whose positive coronavirus test on March 11 led to the suspension of the NBA season.

Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver in NASCAR’s top series, who became a focus during the protests following the police killing of George Floyd.

Freddie Freeman of the Atlanta Braves, who recovered from COVID-19 to play in the delayed MLB season and was named National League MVP.

And 2020 hasn’t been all challenges – storytelling in the programs also will include features on uplifting people and moments:

Heroes and inspiring people from 2020, including: Maya Moore Sue Bird Alex Smith Laurent Duvernay-Tardif And more

Stories of hope that have been overlooked or overshadowed.

How sports fans showed their passion while sports were paused: Cardboard cutouts of fans in college and pro venues. The power of connection through a surfboard.

Sam White, the six-year-old who went viral with an “ABC’s” of careers rap video, returns with a new video – the ABC’s of 2020.

Guests Appearances:

Multiple ESPN personalities will contribute essays to the programs on various topics pertaining to 2020 including: Mike Greenberg Tom Junod Mina Kimes Holly Rowe Adam Schefter Stephen A. Smith Wright Thompson



More Heroes, History and Hope:

A multiplatform initiative, content from 2020 – Heroes, History and Hope also will appear on: SportsCenter Get Up! ESPN Radio ESPN Daily Podcast

also will appear on:

ESPN digital platforms

ESPN social media channels

The special will be available to stream on the ESPN App through December 27.

Also, ESPN’s 30 for 30 Podcasts will debut its next installment “March 11 2020”

What They’re Saying: