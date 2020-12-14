ESPN’s 30 For 30 Podcasts To Premiere “March 11 2020” Podcast on December 21

ESPN’s 30 for 30 Podcast will debut an episode on December 21st that explores the events of the day that declared Covid-19 a pandemic, titled “March 11 2020.”

What’s Happening:

Podcasts will debut its next installment “March 11 2020” on December 21. There has perhaps been no greater event in recent history that has so clearly underlined how integral sports are to our culture than the coronavirus pandemic has. Over the course of one hour, “March 11 2020” will tell the story of a day that started in one reality and ended with a new one — the day the NBA shut down and the pandemic became real — as told by those who lived it.

The experiential podcast features a mix of audio clips from news stories of the day and interviews with key figures including: Rudy Gobert Dr. Anthony Fauci Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt Billy Donovan Former Oklahoma City Thunder Coach ​Rob Hennigan, Vice President of Basketball Operations, Oklahoma City Thunder JJ Redick, New Orleans Pelicans Scott Van Pelt Doris Burke Tom Rinaldi Ramona Shelburne Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz Byron Pitts, co-anchor ABC’s Nightline Sarah Todd, Jazz beat reporter for Deseret News Evander Pittman, OKC season ticket holder Frankie J, recording artist and OKC/Jazz halftime performer 3/11/20.

30 for 30 Podcasts can be found on the ESPN App, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn, SiriusXM, Pandora and wherever you get your podcasts. The trailer for “March 11 2020” is available here

