The Game of Life: Disney Parks Edition Appears at Walt Disney World’s World of Disney

While shopping for holiday gifts at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World, we spotted the much-anticipated Disney Parks edition of the Game of Life for sale at the World of Disney!
What’s Happening:
- A Disney Parks Edition of The Game of Life has arrived at the World of Disney at Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs just in time for the gift giving season.
- Though spotted at Disney Springs, The popular board game will also be available at shopDisney in addition to Disneyland.
- Early last month, Disney teased the release of the game in a roundup of gift items for holiday 2020, but no specific release date was given at that time.
- Replacing motor cars in the original game are Peoplemover vehicles and the people pegs all wear mouse ears and appear to just come in one color.
- Wishes replace money and feature characters like the Blue Fairy, Flora, Fauna, Merriweather, Merlin, Fairy Godmother, and Tinker Bell on the bills.
- Board sections are themed to lands of Disneyland-style parks and include attractions like Pirates of the Caribbean, The Haunted Mansion, it’s a small world, The Jungle Cruise, Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain, Matterhorn Bobsleds and Storybookland. A corner of the board is also themed to Disney Cruise Line and Castaway Cay.
- Players acquire park guides, which include some characters unique to Disney Parks like Duffy the Disney Bear.
- The Game of Life: Disney Parks Edition will provide fans with a fun escape from the safety and comfort of their homes anytime they want to play their way through the happiest place on earth.
- The Game of Life: Disney Parks Edition sells for $49.99