The Game of Life: Disney Parks Edition Appears at Walt Disney World’s World of Disney

While shopping for holiday gifts at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World, we spotted the much-anticipated Disney Parks edition of the Game of Life for sale at the World of Disney!

A Disney Parks Edition of The Game of Life has arrived at the World of Disney at Walt Disney World

Early last month, Disney teased the release of the game

Replacing motor cars in the original game are Peoplemover vehicles and the people pegs all wear mouse ears and appear to just come in one color.

Wishes replace money and feature characters like the Blue Fairy, Flora, Fauna, Merriweather, Merlin, Fairy Godmother, and Tinker Bell on the bills.

Board sections are themed to lands of Disneyland-style parks and include attractions like Pirates of the Caribbean, The Haunted Mansion, it’s a small world, The Jungle Cruise, Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain, Matterhorn Bobsleds and Storybookland. A corner of the board is also themed to Disney Cruise Line

Players acquire park guides, which include some characters unique to Disney Parks like Duffy the Disney Bear.

The Game of Life: Disney Parks Edition will provide fans with a fun escape from the safety and comfort of their homes anytime they want to play their way through the happiest place on earth.

The Game of Life: Disney Parks Edition sells for $49.99