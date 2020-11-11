Disney Parks Edition of the Game of Life Coming Soon to shopDisney

The Game of Life is about to become your favorite vacation destination with the Disney Parks Edition, coming soon to shopDisney and Disney Parks.
What’s Happening:
- A Disney Parks Edition of Life is coming just in time for the gift giving season and will be available at shopDisney in addition to Walt Disney World and Disneyland.
- Disney teased the image above in a roundup of gift items for holiday 2020, but no specific release date was given.
- Replacing cars in the original game are Peoplemover vehicles and the people pegs all wear mouse ears and appear to just come in one color.
- Wishes replace money and feature characters like the Blue Fairy, three good fairies, Merlin, Fairy Godmother, and Tinker Bell on the bills.
- Board sections are themed to lands of Disneyland-style parks and include attractions like Pirates of the Caribbean, The Haunted Mansion, it’s a small world, The Jungle Cruise, Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain, Matterhorn Bobsleds and Storybook Land. A corner of the board is also themed to Disney Cruise Line and Castaway Cay.
- Players acquire park guides, which include some characters unique to Disney Parks like Duffy the Disney Bear.
- The Game of Life: Disney Parks Edition will provide fans with a fun escape from the safety and comfort of their homes anytime they want to play their way through the happiest place on earth.