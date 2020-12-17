Waterslide at Disney’s Boardwalk Resort Gets a New Look

This morning, we got a (new) look at the updated Keister Coaster waterslide coming to Luna Park Pool at Disney’s Boardwalk Resort at the Walt Disney World Resort thanks to Imagineer Site Portfolio Executive Zach Riddley.

The Keister Coaster waterslide announcement was posted earlier this week, however, there was a small spelling mistake on the waterslide that was quickly corrected by Imagineering. The post was deleted but Riddley posted new photos this morning of the correction.

Zach wrote the following : “Our @waltdisneyworld and @WaltDisneyImagineering teams are even closer to completing the brand-new design at the end of the Keister Coaster slide at Disney’s BoardWalk Resort. In these sneak peek photos with the updated graphic (that’s kEIster! We triple-checked!), you can see that Mickey Mouse and his pals are the ones clowning around as they splash down into Luna Park Pool. I can’t wait for guests to join along in the fun when the slide reopens soon!”

We did get some updates on resort re-opening dates a few days ago for Beach Club, Wilderness Lodge, and All-Star Movies.