Disney Hotel Re-Opening Dates Announced for Beach Club, Wilderness Lodge, and All-Star Movies

Disney has sent an update for some new hotel re-opening dates. The following locations will be taking reservations starting today, Tuesday, December 15th.

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort for arrivals beginning March 22.

Disney’s Beach Club Resort for arrivals beginning May 30.

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge for arrivals beginning June 6.

Disney also stated that the future opening dates are subject to change and reservations can still be modified to other Disney Resort hotels if necessary.