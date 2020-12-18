Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival Returns March 3, 2021

by | Dec 18, 2020 9:56 AM Pacific Time

With Spring on the horizon, Walt Disney World has announced that the Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival will indeed return in 2021! The event will run from March-July and will feature Outdoor Kitchens, Character Topiaries, family activities, and of course merchandise!

What’s Happening:

  • We’re about to approach winter, but Disney is already thinking about spring 2021 and their Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival!
  • That’s right, the annual event will be returning to Walt Disney World from March 3-July 5, 2021.
  • The Disney Parks Blog shared the information this morning noting that many of guests favorite elements of the festival will be returning including:
    • Outdoor Kitchens
    • Creative gardens
    • Character topiaries
    • And More
  • Disney hasn’t yet announced if the Garden Rocks! concert series will return, however each of the modified Taste of EPCOT festivals for 2020-21 (up to this point) have included live entertainment.

Outdoor Kitchens

  • The 2021 Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival will once again feature delicious food and beverages.
  • Guests will delight in the fresh offerings at each Outdoor Kitchen around World Showcase as well as festival’s and other food & beverage locations throughout the park.

Character Topiaries:

  • Disney’s Horticulture team is busy planting, pruning and planning the blooming gardens, flowers, and picture perfect topiaries that will be scattered throughout EPCOT.
  • Among the fan favorite Character topiaries coming back for 2021 are:
    • Mickey
    • Donald and friends
    • Remy
    • Anna & Elsa
    • Lady & the Tramp
    • Figment and more

Other Family Fun:

  • Beyond the beautiful sights, vibrant plants, and delectable dishes that guests will enjoy at EPCOT, there’s also a game to play!
  • Gardeners of all ages can participate in Spike’s Pollen Nation Exploration – a springtime scavenger hunt starring Spike, the buzzzz-iest honeybee at Walt Disney World.
  • And of course, festival-specific merchandise will be available throughout the park too!

Taste of EPCOT Flower & Garden Festival starts on March 3, 2021 and is included with valid admission and a park reservation for the same date.

