Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival Returns March 3, 2021

With Spring on the horizon, Walt Disney World has announced that the Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival will indeed return in 2021! The event will run from March-July and will feature Outdoor Kitchens, Character Topiaries, family activities, and of course merchandise!

We’re about to approach winter, but Disney is already thinking about spring 2021 and their Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

That’s right, the annual event will be returning to Walt Disney World from March 3-July 5, 2021.

Disney hasn’t yet announced if the Garden Rocks! concert series will return, however each of the modified Taste of EPCOT festivals for 2020-21 (up to this point) have included live entertainment.

Outdoor Kitchens

The 2021 Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival will once again feature delicious food and beverages.

Guests will delight in the fresh offerings at each Outdoor Kitchen

Character Topiaries:

Disney’s Horticulture team is busy planting, pruning and planning the blooming gardens, flowers, and picture perfect topiaries that will be scattered throughout EPCOT.

Among the fan favorite Character topiaries Mickey Donald and friends Remy Anna & Elsa Lady & the Tramp Figment and more



Other Family Fun:

Beyond the beautiful sights, vibrant plants, and delectable dishes that guests will enjoy at EPCOT, there’s also a game to play!

Gardeners of all ages can participate in Spike’s Pollen Nation Exploration – a springtime scavenger hunt starring Spike, the buzzzz-iest honeybee at Walt Disney World.

And of course, festival-specific merchandise will be available throughout the park too!

Taste of EPCOT Flower & Garden Festival starts on March 3, 2021 and is included with valid admission and a park reservation for the same date.