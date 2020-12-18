Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival Returns March 3, 2021

With Spring on the horizon, Walt Disney World has announced that the Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival will indeed return in 2021! The event will run from March-July and will feature Outdoor Kitchens, Character Topiaries, family activities, and of course merchandise!
What’s Happening:
- We’re about to approach winter, but Disney is already thinking about spring 2021 and their Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival!
- That’s right, the annual event will be returning to Walt Disney World from March 3-July 5, 2021.
- The Disney Parks Blog shared the information this morning noting that many of guests favorite elements of the festival will be returning including:
- Outdoor Kitchens
- Creative gardens
- Character topiaries
- And More
- Disney hasn’t yet announced if the Garden Rocks! concert series will return, however each of the modified Taste of EPCOT festivals for 2020-21 (up to this point) have included live entertainment.
Outdoor Kitchens
- The 2021 Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival will once again feature delicious food and beverages.
- Guests will delight in the fresh offerings at each Outdoor Kitchen around World Showcase as well as festival’s and other food & beverage locations throughout the park.
Character Topiaries:
- Disney’s Horticulture team is busy planting, pruning and planning the blooming gardens, flowers, and picture perfect topiaries that will be scattered throughout EPCOT.
- Among the fan favorite Character topiaries coming back for 2021 are:
- Mickey
- Donald and friends
- Remy
- Anna & Elsa
- Lady & the Tramp
- Figment and more
Other Family Fun:
- Beyond the beautiful sights, vibrant plants, and delectable dishes that guests will enjoy at EPCOT, there’s also a game to play!
- Gardeners of all ages can participate in Spike’s Pollen Nation Exploration – a springtime scavenger hunt starring Spike, the buzzzz-iest honeybee at Walt Disney World.
- And of course, festival-specific merchandise will be available throughout the park too!
Taste of EPCOT Flower & Garden Festival starts on March 3, 2021 and is included with valid admission and a park reservation for the same date.