Walt Disney World’s Park Pass System Now Available to Annual Passholders

After the system went live on Monday for guests with a Walt Disney World hotel reservation, the Disney Park Pass system is now available to Walt Disney World Annual Passholders as well. This time around, there don’t seem to be any technical difficulties, but the reservations are going fast.

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can make their park reservations here

For example, at the time of writing this, Magic Kingdom Animal Kingdom

Saturday, July 18, the first Saturday all four parks will be open, is also completely booked for Annual Passholders.

Reservations are still available to guests with Walt Disney World Resort hotel stays booked, as those reservations are subject to different availability, however they are starting to fill up as well.

For example, hotel guests can still make reservations at three of the four parks for Saturday, July 18, but Disney’s Hollywood Studios is still completely booked for its first four days of operations.

Keep in mind, the availability you see in the images above could be drastically different by the time you check the site for yourself.

Walt Disney World shared a few helpful reminders for those looking to make park reservations: Ensure your ticket or Annual Pass is linked to your My Disney Experience account for each member of your travel party. Please be sure you are searching for available park days within the valid use period of your ticket or Annual Pass. You can view your valid use period under Tickets and Passes in My Disney Experience. All reservations are subject to availability and applicable pass blockout dates. Contact the Disney Reservation Center via phone or online chat if these tips do not resolve the issue. Please note that we are experiencing a high call and chat volume at this time.

