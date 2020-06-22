Walt Disney World Reservation System Suffers from Technical Issues at Launch

Walt Disney World launched their new park reservation system this morning for guests with resort hotel bookings and it didn’t quite go as planned. Guests attempting to book their park visits instead got a very extended look at Cinderella Castle with the message “Just a Moment.”

Potential guests flooded with Walt Disney World website this morning with hopes of making their park reservations.

Instead, most simply got error messages and load screens for more than an hour.

Guests took to Twitter to share their frustrations with the process (and make a few jokes):

Thanks Walt Disney world having to book my park days has created more stress and angst, not to mention I can’t even get in! Not impressed 😣😡 pic.twitter.com/wEWGLVeu8v — WhatsonWatson.Org (@whatsonwatson1) June 22, 2020

How Many People Are Here Right Now Trying to Make a Disney Parks Pass Reservation for Disney World? pic.twitter.com/GEmY6aO7zT — Theme Parks & Entertainment (@themeprks) June 22, 2020

I'm trying to look at options for Walt Disney World next year but y'all broke the website smh — Hamish Thompson ♿ (@Hamish_Thompson) June 22, 2020

Walt Disney World IT Deparment right now. pic.twitter.com/B2icOKDIRW — Ted Healey, Esq. (@TedHealey) June 22, 2020

Guys, guys… is this the right screen to get my Disney World reservation pass? pic.twitter.com/p18OdXyLdP — 🌈JoshFromOrlando♠️♥️ (@JoshFromOrlando) June 22, 2020

The site did launch an availability calendar for guests to see what dates they can potentially book, once the reservations system is up and running.

There is also a new informational page found in the My Disney Experience app:

About Walt Disney World’s park reservation system:

Last week, Walt Disney World announced how their new park ticket reservation system will work and when guests would be able to start reserving their park days.

Due to capacity restrictions as part of Disney’s phased reopening and to help guests plan for a successful visit, the resort is introducing the Disney Park Pass system

All Guests with valid admission will be required to make a reservation in advance for each park entry using this new online tool.

To enter a park, both a park reservation AND valid admission for the same park on the same date are required for each person in the party ages 3 and up (limit one park per day).

While the reservations system is planned to open today for guests with reservations at Walt Disney World Resort hotels and other select hotels, it will also open to other guests on the following dates: Beginning June 26, 2020 , Annual Passholders without a Resort stay can make reservations. Beginning June 28, 2020 , existing ticket holders can make reservations.

