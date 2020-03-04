2020 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival Topiary Tour

The EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival has returned for another year of blooms, food, and family fun. As always, the park features over two dozen colorful topiaries shaped like animals and Disney characters, and today, we got our first look at the new beauties. Ready? Let’s take a walk through the park!

Figment

Nope, it’s not just your imagination, Figment is here for more springtime fun. Naturally he’s located in front of the Imagination Pavilion.

Butterflies

The fan favorite Butterfly Houses are always a big hit and these larger than life topiaries celebrate the nearby delicate insects.

Fantasia

Sorcerer Mickey is working his magic and the hippos and ostriches have come to join the fun.

Sensational Six (and Chip ‘n’ Dale)

Mickey and pals greet guests on the Future World side of the park where they’re playing around in some sunflower gardens.

Remy

Remy is wearing his chef hat, holding a giant wooden spoon and standing on a giant wheel of cheese. I think that means it’s time to start cooking! What’s on the recipe card? Ratatouille, of course.

Beauty and the Beast

Tale as old as time…the iconic duo is at the entrance to the France Pavilion and they are looking great.

Japanese Dragon

A spiked dragon guards the traditional torii gate in front of the Japan Pavilion. This serpent seems to know he’s at Walt Disney World as he seems to be smiling…we think!

Lady and Tramp

Another love story for the ages, Lady and the Tramp. The friendly dogs can be found near the spaghetti, where else, in the Italy Pavilion.

Snow White and Dopey

Snow White and her dwarf friend Dopey are all smiles in a garden near the Germany Pavilion.

Rafiki and Simba

Likely the most recognized scene from any animated film in the last 30 years, these topiaries recreate the big beautiful “Circle of Life” moment from The Lion King.

Chinese Panda Bears

Three playful panda bears have taken over one of the gardens near the China Pavilion.

Chinese Zodiac Animals

The animals of the Zodiac can be found in front of Nine Dragons Restaurant. What’s interesting about these creatures is they are made from vegetables, beans, and other natural products.

Norwegen Troll

This giant troll topiary is a Flower & Garden staple.

Elsa and Anna

Everyone’s favorite sisters can be spotted in their dresses from the first Frozen movie. Guests can find them at the Norway Pavilion.

José Carioca, Panchito, Donald Duck aka The Three Caballeros

Donald and his pals are in mid song and having a grand time at the Flower & Garden Festival.

Woody and Bo Peep

Woody and Bo are back this year and her sheep are close by too. Bo is dressed in her shepherdess dress from the first two Toy Story films.

Thumper, Bambi, and Flower

There’s room for forest animals at EPCOT, and a young Bambi is joined by his rabbit and skunk friends for the 2020 festival.

Pluto

Pluto has his own solo spot in the garden and he seems quite happy about it!

Miss Piggy

The world’s most glamourous pig has arrived at EPCOT and she’s brought enough luggage to last the entire festival.

Kermit

Hi-ho! Kermit is pedaling his way through World Showcase. He’s even picked up a basketful of flowers. Hmm could those be for Miss Piggy?

Tigger, Piglet, and Eeyore

The Hundred Acre Wood gang is at the UK Pavilion and Tigger looks like he’s ready to bounce, meanwhile Piglet is enjoying a ride from Eeyore.

Rabbit and Winnie the Pooh

Rabbit has picked some carrots from his vegetable garden, and Pooh happily holds on to a red balloon.

Tinker Bell

Camera ready Tink has struck a pose and is smiling as she waits for guests to come by.

Captain Hook and Peter Pan

Peter Pan and his nasty nemesis Captain Hook are in mid fight, but it seems they’re pausing for a moment to take in the views of the gorgeous greenery around them.

The EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival is going on now through June 1st.

All photos by Jeremiah Good.