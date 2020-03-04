2020 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival Topiary Tour

by | Mar 4, 2020 6:54 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

The EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival has returned for another year of blooms, food, and family fun. As always, the park features over two dozen colorful topiaries shaped like animals and Disney characters, and today, we got our first look at the new beauties. Ready? Let’s take a walk through the park!  

Figment

Nope, it’s not just your imagination, Figment is here for more springtime fun. Naturally he’s located in front of the Imagination Pavilion.

Butterflies

The fan favorite Butterfly Houses are always a big hit and these larger than life topiaries celebrate the nearby delicate insects.

1 of 3

Fantasia

Sorcerer Mickey is working his magic and the hippos and ostriches have come to join the fun.

1 of 3

Sensational Six (and Chip ‘n’ Dale)

Mickey and pals greet guests on the Future World side of the park where they’re playing around in some sunflower gardens.

1 of 3

Remy

Remy is wearing his chef hat, holding a giant wooden spoon and standing on a giant wheel of cheese. I think that means it’s time to start cooking! What’s on the recipe card? Ratatouille, of course.

Beauty and the Beast

Tale as old as time…the iconic duo is at the entrance to the France Pavilion and they are looking great.

Japanese Dragon

A spiked dragon guards the traditional torii gate in front of the Japan Pavilion. This serpent seems to know he’s at Walt Disney World as he seems to be smiling…we think!

Lady and Tramp

Another love story for the ages, Lady and the Tramp. The friendly dogs can be found near the spaghetti, where else, in the Italy Pavilion.

Snow White and Dopey

Snow White and her dwarf friend Dopey are all smiles in a garden near the Germany Pavilion.

Rafiki and Simba

Likely the most recognized scene from any animated film in the last 30 years, these topiaries recreate the big beautiful “Circle of Life” moment from The Lion King.

Chinese Panda Bears

Three playful panda bears have taken over one of the gardens near the China Pavilion.

Chinese Zodiac Animals

The animals of the Zodiac can be found in front of Nine Dragons Restaurant. What’s interesting about these creatures is they are made from vegetables, beans, and other natural products.

Norwegen Troll

This giant troll topiary is a Flower & Garden staple.

Elsa and Anna

Everyone’s favorite sisters can be spotted in their dresses from the first Frozen movie. Guests can find them at the Norway Pavilion.

José Carioca, Panchito, Donald Duck aka The Three Caballeros

Donald and his pals are in mid song and having a grand time at the Flower & Garden Festival.

Woody and Bo Peep

Woody and Bo are back this year and her sheep are close by too. Bo is dressed in her shepherdess dress from the first two Toy Story films.

Thumper, Bambi, and Flower

There’s room for forest animals at EPCOT, and a young Bambi is joined by his rabbit and skunk friends for the 2020 festival.

Pluto

Pluto has his own solo spot in the garden and he seems quite happy about it!

Miss Piggy

The world’s most glamourous pig has arrived at EPCOT and she’s brought enough luggage to last the entire festival.

Kermit

Hi-ho! Kermit is pedaling his way through World Showcase. He’s even picked up a basketful of flowers. Hmm could those be for Miss Piggy?

Tigger, Piglet, and Eeyore

The Hundred Acre Wood gang is at the UK Pavilion and Tigger looks like he’s ready to bounce, meanwhile Piglet is enjoying a ride from Eeyore.

Rabbit and Winnie the Pooh

Rabbit has picked some carrots from his vegetable garden, and Pooh happily holds on to a red balloon.

Tinker Bell

Camera ready Tink has struck a pose and is smiling as she waits for guests to come by.

Captain Hook and Peter Pan

Peter Pan and his nasty nemesis Captain Hook are in mid fight, but it seems they’re pausing for a moment to take in the views of the gorgeous greenery around them.

The EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival is going on now through June 1st.

All photos by Jeremiah Good.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend