The 2021 DoD Warrior Games Will Be Held at Walt Disney World

The Walt Disney Company has announced that the annual Department of Defense (DoD) Warrior Games will be coming to the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex for 2021.
What’s Happening:
- Disney has announced on the Disney Parks Blog, that the annual Department of Defense Warrior Games will be coming to the ESPN Wide World of Sports in September 2021.
- The event will host hundreds of wounded, ill, and injured active duty and veteran military service members from the United States Armed Forces and ally nations as they compete in adaptive sporting events including wheelchair basketball, cycling, indoor rowing, wheelchair rugby, and more.
- The Walt Disney World Resort has a history of support for the Armed Forces, such as working with the Gary Sinise Foundation’s Snowball Express, where children of fallen soldiers are given a free trip to Disney World along with their surviving parents.
- Back in November, ESPN had a week of programming and initiatives in recognition of Veterans Day.