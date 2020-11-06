ESPN Salutes America’s Heroes With Week of Veterans Day Programming Across Multiple Platforms

by | Nov 6, 2020 12:08 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

What’s Happening:

  • With its annual America’s Heroes tribute, ESPN will salute veterans and active members of the U.S. armed forces with a week of programming and initiatives November 7-14 in recognition of Veterans Day.
  • Highlights include:
    • A week of ESPN’s First Take program virtually visiting active bases
    • Five days of special military-related features in:
      • SportsCenter 
      • NFL Live
      • College GameDay 
      • Digital and audio content
    • A collection of military-related content will also be available on ESPN+.
  • USAA is the presenting sponsor of ESPN’s week-long Veterans Day activation and many well-known athletes, coaches and celebrities will provide daily “shout outs” to members of the military within ESPN programming.

What They’re Saying:

  • Kevin Martinez, vice president of ESPN Corporate Citizenship: “At ESPN, we salute America’s Heroes for their incredible sacrifice and service to our country. We are not only proud to showcase their inspiring stories during our annual Veterans Week programming, but honored to help support veterans find employment opportunities as they transition to the civilian workforce through partnerships with DAV and ACP.”

First Take

  • ESPN’s morning debate show First Take, will dedicate a week of Salute to Service shows to honor veterans and active military as part of ESPN’s America’s Heroes Veterans Week initiative.
  • Beginning Monday, November 9, each day’s edition of First Take (10 am ET, ESPN) will include a live audience of military service members and special features from a different base across five branches:
    • Navy
    • Marines
    • Army
    • Space Force
    • Air Force

First Take’s Veterans Week Schedule

Date

Military Branch

Location

Monday, November 9

Navy

Naval Base San Diego (CA)

Tuesday, November 10

Marines

Camp Pendleton (CA)

Wednesday, November 11

Army

Fort Irwin (CA)

Thursday, November 12

Space Force

Vandenberg Air Force Base (CA)

Friday, November 13

Air Force

Nellis Air Force Base (NV)

USAA is presenting sponsor of First Take on November 11 and November 13.

SportsCenter

Editions of ESPN’s SportsCenter will include features related to veterans and active members of the military, sponsored by USAA as part of America’s Heroes. Among the features airing on SportsCenter:

  • Saturday, November 7 – Rocky Bleier – Fifty years after it happened, former Notre Dame and Pittsburgh Steelers great Rocky Bleier returns with ESPN’s Tom Rinaldi to the place where he was wounded during combat in Vietnam.
  • Sunday, November 8 – Brian Decker — A former Green Beret who once re-worked the selection process for Special Forces at Fort Bragg to try to identify the best Green Beret candidates, Brian Decker now uses similar methods to evaluate the character and toughness of potential draft picks in his front office role with the Indianapolis Colts. Chris Connelly reports.
  • Monday, November 9 – Micah Herndon — Retired Marine Micah Herndon crawled to the finish line of the Boston Marathon in 2019, refusing help as he was determined to finish on his own. It was a feat he was able to accomplish thanks to the inspiration of three fallen friends who helped to keep him going. Gene Wojciechowski reports.
  • Tuesday, November 10 – John Collins — The connection between Atlanta Hawks star John Collins and the Atlanta-Based “Veterans Empowerment Organization” stems from a lifetime of being shown what it means to serve, as both his parents were in the armed forces. Malika Andrews reports.
  • Wednesday, November 11 – Tobias Harris — John Mulzac lived a life of service to his community, his country, and his family. His career included work as a firefighter with the FDNY, a detective with the NYPD, a sky marshal and a U.S. Customs inspector. Before that, he served his country, as a Tuskegee Airmen. Maria Taylor shares the story of the impact Lieutenant Colonel John Mulzac had on his grandson, Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris.
  • Wednesday, November 11 – Tony Dungy – In a feature from ESPN’s The Undefeated, former Super Bowl-winning coach Tony Dungy talks with The Undefeated’s William Rhoden about the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen. Dungy’s father was a member of the historic group.

America's Heroes on Other ESPN Platforms

SC Featured The Return

  • The award-winning ESPN SC Featured film The Return will air in its entirety on Veterans Day November 11 at 7:30 pm on ESPN.
  • In the film, former Notre Dame and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rocky Bleier returns to Vietnam for the first time since he was wounded in combat there 50 years earlier.
  • A shorter version will air during SportsCenter on November 7 and will be available on ESPN.com.

College GameDay and College Football

  • On Saturday, November 7, ESPN College GameDay (9 am, ESPN) will include various elements honoring Veterans and active military throughout the show.

ESPN Daily Podcast

On Veterans Day, the ESPN Daily Podcast will feature an interview with Tom Rinaldi about his trip to Vietnam with Rocky Bleier for the SC Featured film The Return.

SEC Network

  • SEC Network will honor veterans throughout the week during SECN studio and feature programming.
  • Marty & McGee is set to honor veterans during its Wednesday night episode (7 pm ET), taking place on the Veterans Day holiday.

ACC Network

ACC Network will commemorate Veterans Week with its studio shows.

NFL Programming

  • Features airing within ESPN NFL programming will include:
    • Highlights from a flag football game in Afghanistan, organized by the New York Jets.
    • Video of the parachute team from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point parachuting into MetLife Stadium prior to the Patriots vs. Jets game airing on ESPN’s Monday Night Football on November 9th.
    • Live look-ins from overseas troops
  • NFL Live (weekdays, 4 pm, ESPN) will include military shout outs in honor of Veterans Day and a piece from The Undefeated on Tony Dungy, whose father was a Tuskegee Airman.
  • The USAA Insurance Halftime Show on the November 9 edition of Monday Night Football will include a recognition of USAA’s Honor Through Action campaign, which celebrates military veterans leading up to Veterans Day

ESPN.com

Among Veterans Week-related pieces scheduled to appear on ESPN.com during the week:

  • November 11 — One of the more unique experiences in college football is being at West Point on Saturdays in the fall. But how is the team coping with the strangeness of the COVID restrictions and the role of football this season when they are not allowed off campus? Writer Ivan Maisel
  • November 11 — From Black men who left successful sports careers to join the order in the ’30s to current sports personalities still inspired by their sacrifice, the impact of the trailblazing Tuskegee Airmen is still felt in sports. A photography-focused custom project with the help of Tuskegeeairmen.org.
  • ESPN.com also contains a landing page for ESPN military and Veterans-related content.

The Undefeated

  • ESPN’s multi-platform content initiative will include several pieces of content on Veterans Day:
    • A feature for SportsCenter:AM on the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen with Tony Dungy and William Rhoden
    • A piece on TheUndefeated.com with Dungy, Rhoden and Rhoden Fellow journalist Jonathan Scott on the legacy of the Airmen
    • ESPN’s NFL Live will air a feature from The Undefeated with Dungy. In his own words, the Super Bowl-winning coach will discuss lessons he was taught by his father, a Tuskegee Airman, and how those lessons apply to his push to get more African Americans hired as head coaches in the NFL.

ESPN Podcasts

  • In the Gate – ESPN’s thoroughbred racing podcast will feature former Keeneland Race Course and Breeders’ Cup Ltd. president James E. “Ted” Bassett. The 99-year-old was an infantry officer in the Marines during World War II, and he was twice injured on Okinawa. He will talk about both his military and his thoroughbred career.

Secretaries’ Cup Football Game

  • ESPN3 will televise the annual Secretaries’ Cup football game between the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy on Saturday, November 14, at noon ET.

ESPN Corporate Citizenship

  • In recognition of the sacrifices our active military and veterans have made, ESPN is committed to supporting organizations dedicated to those that have served. This includes teaming up with Disabled American Vets (DAV) to support virtual career fairs that provide access to critical employment opportunities to transitioning military members, veterans and their spouses seeking new or better jobs.
  • ESPN also is proud to pair employees as mentors with veterans and their spouses through the American Corporate Partners (ACP) program, which connects post 9/11 veterans to business professionals for mentoring, career counseling and networking.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed