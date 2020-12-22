EPCOT Entrance Fountain Revealed as Construction Walls Are Taken Down

The reimagined EPCOT fountain at the main entrance plaza has been fully revealed and Guests coming to the park starting today, Tuesday, December 22, will be able to see it as the construction walls have been removed. Below are some of the beautiful photos released by Disney Parks Blog from the announcement.
- The fountain stands in the footprint of the original one that welcomed Guests back in 1982.
- Zach Riddley, Walt Disney World Site Portfolio Executive, Walt Disney Imagineering, said the following in the Disney Parks Blog article, “Our design team took special interest in this water feature, as we looked back to the geometry of the original for inspiration while creating some new magic of our own. In the fountain’s center is a brilliant light, a unique liquid-cooled fixture we’ve designed with new capabilities that complement the fountain’s changing colors and will coordinate with new lighting coming to Spaceship Earth and the upcoming World Celebration beyond.”
- This is just the beginning of the EPCOT reimagining currently taking shape as we’ll be getting new experiences like the Moana inspired Journey of Water, the nighttime spectacular HarmonioUS, and the attraction Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure.