EPCOT Entrance Fountain Revealed as Construction Walls Are Taken Down

The reimagined EPCOT fountain at the main entrance plaza has been fully revealed and Guests coming to the park starting today, Tuesday, December 22, will be able to see it as the construction walls have been removed. Below are some of the beautiful photos released by Disney Parks Blog from the announcement.

The fountain stands in the footprint of the original one that welcomed Guests back in 1982.

This is just the beginning of the EPCOT reimagining currently taking shape as we’ll be getting new experiences like the Moana inspired Journey of Water HarmonioUS Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure