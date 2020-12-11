First of Five Floating Platforms For EPCOT’s Harmonious Moved Into Position in World Showcase Lagoon

by | Dec 11, 2020 8:19 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

Earlier today, Walt Disney Imagineering shared new images from overnight that they have moved the first of the five floating showpieces of the upcoming Harmonious into World Showcase Lagoon.

What’s Happening:

  • The first of five floating platforms to be part of Harmonious the new nighttime spectacular coming to EPCOT, have moved into position to begin testing of its onboard show equipment on the theme park’s World Showcase Lagoon, overnight into Dec. 11, 2020, at Walt Disney World.
  • Once completed, these platforms will create a sparkling fountain, providing new energy to World Showcase during the daytime; after dark, they’ll become part of one of the largest nighttime shows ever created for a Disney park.
  • Originally set to debut this year, but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic,  Harmonious was originally announced as THE largest nighttime spectacular ever created for a Disney Park. While the verbage has changed, the show still appears to be a beautifully crafted dreamscape of Disney music and images, reimagined by diverse cultural musicians and artists from around the world. Harmonious is said to be a transformative experience, where EPCOT guests can discover how Disney music has the power to inspire and unite us all with the magic of possibility.
  • No premiere date for Harmonious has been announced at this time.
  • Briefly mentioned above, it was also announced earlier this year that unlike Illuminations, the show equipment would stay in the lagoon throughout the day and the floating showpieces will be turned into a daytime fountain to add kinetic energy to the park. Art of this new fountain was released during the EPCOT portion of D23’s Virtual Celebration, “Fantastic Worlds.”

  • Guests visiting EPCOT can get a small taste of Harmonious at the EPCOT Experience attraction in the park’s Odyssey Pavilion, which serves as a preview center of sorts for all the upcoming projects at the park. Harmonious is prominently featured, and you can even see the floating platforms (like the one moved into World Showcase Lagoon) in the short preview.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
