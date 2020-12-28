Emily Jacobsen Gets a Sneak Peek of Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure

The Disney and Pixar film Ratatouille has always been a fan favorite film, and Emily Jacobsen decided it deserved the broadway treatment. Using TikTok, she created the song “Ode to Remy” on August 10, 2020, sparking the creation of many songs, broadway sets, dances, and ultimately, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical. She was recently invited to experience a backstage tour of the new attraction, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, coming to EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in 2021.

Jacobsen was given a sneak peek of the new attraction on Sunday, December 27 while visiting the Walt Disney World Resort for the holidays.

The attraction is based on the film Ratatouille. Guests shrink to the size of a rat as they race across the kitchen trying to avoid being caught by the staff with the help of Linguini.

You can watch a ride-through of Ratatouille: The Adventure from Walt Disney Studios Park Paris below.