Photo Update: EPCOT’S New Ratatouille Area and Attraction a Day After “Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical” Premiered

If you’ve still got Ratatouille fever after the premiere of Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical, you’re not alone. That’s why today, we’ve got another look behind the progress walls at EPCOT’s upcoming expanding France Pavilion and the new attraction, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure. Hop aboard a virtual Skyliner bucket with us. Bon voyage!

The musical was inspired by Emily Jacobson, who made a TikTok video with an original song about her excitement for this attraction. She recently got a tour inside the new area and wasn’t required to wear a hardhat, leading us to believe that Disney’s work here is done and it’s just a matter of picking the right time to open in 2021. In the lower left of the above corner, you can see a merchandise kiosk all ready to go for opening day.

You can also get a clear view of the new fountain with it’s statues of characters from the Pixar film playing in the water. The Eiffel Tower looks magnifique from this angle, too!

You can almost hear the Michael Giacchino score from the film when you look at this view, with Gusteau’s restaurant sign above the buildings and the shiny marquee for the attraction ready to welcome Guests inside.

This is the walkway Guests will use to get from the France Pavilion to the world of Ratatouille, walking along the International Gateway canal that connects World Showcase Lagoon with Crescent Lake.

Seeing this new area of EPCOT from street level is one of the things we’re most looking forward to in 2021. What about you?