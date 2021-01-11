Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Nearing Opening as “Progress Walls” Come Down Overnight in EPCOT’s France Pavilion

Though originally promised for the summer of 2020, the time is drawing nearer and nearer to the debut of Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure at the France Pavilion in EPCOT’s World Showcase. Overnight, the “progress walls” have come down around the entrance to the new area housing the attraction!
What’s Happening:
- Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure at Walt Disney World has been getting closer and closer to completion since the parks reopened in July. The high-profile project is a new trackless dark ride that is themed to the 2006 Pixar Animation Studios film, Ratatouille, and is the only the first part in a major overhaul of EPCOT that was announced at the 2019 D23 Expo.
- The attraction is a near cut & paste of it’s Paris counterpart, where the ride originally debuted in 2014. Recently, a popular Tik Tok user was treated to a sneak peek of the attraction, without any safety vest or hard hat, leading many a park aficionado to process that that means the attraction is most likely complete
- Today, the construction walls (or “progress” walls as Imagineers have been calling them) have come down around the entrance to the new expansion to the France pavilion in EPCOT’s World Showcase that is a stylized version of a Paris that Remy and the characters from the film would have known.
- Rumors swirled before the parks closed that the attraction would be open as part of the EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival, but now it seems as though the attraction may open as part of the Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts!
