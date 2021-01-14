Learn how to draw Squirrel Girl with Marvel Artist Nilah Magruder

A new video released by Marvel as part of their Marvel Draw! Collection teaches fans how to draw Squirrel Girl with Marvel Artist Nilah Magruder.

What’s Happening:

Using basic techniques and tools around the house, Marvel artist Nilah Magruder teaches everyone how to draw Marvel Hero, Squirrel Girl.

Nilah became the first Black woman to write a comic for Marvel with the digital comic, A Year of Marvels: September Infinite Comic #1 . In 2018, she wrote for the mini-series Vault of Spiders , a tie into Spider-Geddon as well as 2019’s Marvel Rising limited series featuring Captain Marvel, Squirrel Girl, America Chavez, Ghost-Spider, Inferno, Miles Morales, and Kamala Khan.

Squirrel Girl will save the day from rude ruffians with her squirrel mates Monkey Joe and Tippy-Toe at her side. They won't back down from a fight because they aren't quitters. And whenever she finds herself in a bind she calls on her squirrels, and a bushy-tailed army comes to her aid.