Learn how to draw Squirrel Girl with Marvel Artist Nilah Magruder

A new video released by Marvel as part of their Marvel Draw! Collection teaches fans how to draw Squirrel Girl with Marvel Artist Nilah Magruder.
What’s Happening:
- Using basic techniques and tools around the house, Marvel artist Nilah Magruder teaches everyone how to draw Marvel Hero, Squirrel Girl.
- Nilah became the first Black woman to write a comic for Marvel with the digital comic, A Year of Marvels: September Infinite Comic #1. In 2018, she wrote for the mini-series Vault of Spiders, a tie into Spider-Geddon as well as 2019’s Marvel Rising limited series featuring Captain Marvel, Squirrel Girl, America Chavez, Ghost-Spider, Inferno, Miles Morales, and Kamala Khan.
- Squirrel Girl will save the day from rude ruffians with her squirrel mates Monkey Joe and Tippy-Toe at her side. They won’t back down from a fight because they aren’t quitters. And whenever she finds herself in a bind she calls on her squirrels, and a bushy-tailed army comes to her aid.
- Developing strange hybrid squirrel-like features, including buck teeth and a bushy tail, in her teens, Doreen Green acquired the nickname “Rodent” from cruel fellow students. In between attempts to conceal her odd appearance, she escaped her peers’ taunts in the woodlands, where she bonded with the squirrels and formed a close friendship with one she named Monkey Joe.
- Squirrel Girl possesses enhanced strength, speed, agility, and reflexes. A super humanly nimble acrobat gifted at climbing trees, she can perform standing high jumps of at least 30 feet. Small claws on each digit enhance her gripping and climbing and are also useful to some extent as weapons in hand-to-hand fighting. Her right hand contains a retractable knuckle spike, larger and more durable than her claws, which can easily carve wood. Her enlarged incisors can chew through solid wood. She has a bushy, semi-prehensile tail, roughly six feet long, which enhances her sense of balance—she can also use it to cover her opponents’ eyes, or to wrap around herself for warmth or protection. Highly flexible, the tail can be fully concealed beneath civilian clothes, albeit somewhat uncomfortably.
- Able to mimic squirrel vocalizations perfectly, she can fluently communicate with them and direct their actions, often commanding large numbers simultaneously. She frequently uses multiple squirrels to distract, disorient, or even assault her opponents, and these animal allies often chew through circuitry, wiring, clothing and other materials, attacking targets with their teeth and claws.
