Marvel and “King in Black” Artist Ryan Stegman Gives Virtual Lesson on How to Draw Venom

Ryan Stegman, comic book artist handling the current “King in Black” crossover event, provided a tutorial on how to draw Venom today on the Marvel YouTube channel. Stegman is currently creating the artwork for Marvel’s crossover event “King in Black,” which just began last week.

Stegman actually created two different drawings of Venom in the nearly two-hour long video – one of the character’s classic look and one with his symbiote wings from more recent comics.

Stegman has been working with writer Donny Cates on the ongoing Venom story that has led to this latest Marvel Comics crossover event.

Stegman also answered a great deal of questions from fans and even shared drawings of Venom created by his children.

You can watch Stegman’s tutorial on how to draw Venom below: About “King in Black”: A threat years in the making, Knull’s death march across the galaxy finally hits Earth in KING IN BLACK #1—with an army of thousands of symbiote dragons at his beck and call.

Eddie Brock, AKA Venom, has seen firsthand the chaos that even one of Knull’s symbiotic monsters can wreak—will he survive an encounter with the God of the Abyss himself?

Now free on Marvel Unlimited, the first issues of VENOM begin a saga beneath the streets of New York, where an ancient and primordial evil has been awakened. With it, something equally evil has been awakened in that most wicked of web-slingers: Venom!

The symbiote may still be a Lethal Protector of innocents in New York, but this never-before-seen threat could possibly force Venom to relinquish everything it holds dear including its human host.

