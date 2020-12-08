Marvel and “King in Black” Artist Ryan Stegman Gives Virtual Lesson on How to Draw Venom

Ryan Stegman, comic book artist handling the current “King in Black” crossover event, provided a tutorial on how to draw Venom today on the Marvel YouTube channel.
- Stegman is currently creating the artwork for Marvel’s crossover event “King in Black,” which just began last week.
- The artist provided a virtual tutorial on how to draw Venom today on Marvel’s YouTube channel.
- Stegman actually created two different drawings of Venom in the nearly two-hour long video – one of the character’s classic look and one with his symbiote wings from more recent comics.
- Stegman has been working with writer Donny Cates on the ongoing Venom story that has led to this latest Marvel Comics crossover event.
- Stegman also answered a great deal of questions from fans and even shared drawings of Venom created by his children.
- You can watch Stegman’s tutorial on how to draw Venom below:
About “King in Black”:
- A threat years in the making, Knull’s death march across the galaxy finally hits Earth in KING IN BLACK #1—with an army of thousands of symbiote dragons at his beck and call.
- Eddie Brock, AKA Venom, has seen firsthand the chaos that even one of Knull’s symbiotic monsters can wreak—will he survive an encounter with the God of the Abyss himself?
- Now free on Marvel Unlimited, the first issues of VENOM begin a saga beneath the streets of New York, where an ancient and primordial evil has been awakened. With it, something equally evil has been awakened in that most wicked of web-slingers: Venom!
- The symbiote may still be a Lethal Protector of innocents in New York, but this never-before-seen threat could possibly force Venom to relinquish everything it holds dear including its human host.
- You can check out Mack’s review of “King in Black #1” here.