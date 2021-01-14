Patrick Dempsey Will Return in “Enchanted” Sequel for Disney+

Patrick Dempsey will be returning as Robert in the Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted, coming to Disney+.

Patrick Dempsey showed off a script for the sequel while talking to Good Morning America .

. He told GMA that he had just received the script and is going through it as the film is scheduled to begin shooting this Spring with Adam Shankman set to direct

The sequel was announced during Disney Investor Day

The film is rumored to take place 10 years after the ending of Enchanted .

. Shankman will also be directing Hocus Pocus 2 for Disney+.