“Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.” Adds Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman to the Growing Cast List

As part of a wave of recent casting announcements, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman has joined the cast of Disney’s Doogie Kameāloha, M.D., a Disney+ reboot of Doogie Howser, M.D.
What’s Happening:
- According to Variety, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman has been cast in Disney’s Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.
- Peyton Elizabeth Lee from Disney Channel’s Andi Mack has been cast in the title role as a teenage doctor in Hawaii.
- Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman will play Charles, a fellow resident at the hospital where Lahela “Doogie” Kameāloha works.
- The actor can be seen in the FX series American Horror Story and also voiced King T’Challa/Black Panther in the animated series Iron Man: Armored Adventures.
- Another recent casting announcement is Kathleen Rose Perkins, who will play Peyton Elizabeth Lee’s mom in the series.
- The series order from Disney+ includes 10 half-hour episodes, which is being produced by 20th Television.
- The series is expected to start streaming in 2021.
Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. Description:
“Set in modern-day Hawaii, the 10-episode comedy follows Lahela “Doogie” Kameāloha, a mixed race 16-year-old girl, juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager. Guiding Lahela (and also complicating things) is her family, including her spit-fire Irish mother who’s also her supervisor at the hospital, and her Hawaiian “Local Boy” father struggling to accept that his daughter is no longer his little girl.”