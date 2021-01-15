“Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.” Adds Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman to the Growing Cast List

As part of a wave of recent casting announcements, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman has joined the cast of Disney’s Doogie Kameāloha, M.D., a Disney+ reboot of Doogie Howser, M.D.

What’s Happening:

Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. Description:

“Set in modern-day Hawaii, the 10-episode comedy follows Lahela “Doogie” Kameāloha, a mixed race 16-year-old girl, juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager. Guiding Lahela (and also complicating things) is her family, including her spit-fire Irish mother who’s also her supervisor at the hospital, and her Hawaiian “Local Boy” father struggling to accept that his daughter is no longer his little girl.”