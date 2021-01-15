Kathleen Rose Perkins to Star Opposite Peyton Elizabeth Lee in Disney+’s Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.

by | Jan 15, 2021 11:39 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Kathleen Rose Perkins has reportedly joined the cast of Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. Disney+ gender-swapped reboot of ABC’s 1989 sitcom Doogie Howser. The news comes following the announcement that Peyton Elizabeth Lee was cast in the title role.

Via Deadline

What’s Happening:

  • Deadline is reporting that Kathleen Rose Perkins has been tapped to star opposite Peyton Elizabeth Lee in the upcoming Doogie Howser reboot.
  • The series titled Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. is being developed for Disney+ and hails from How I Met Your Mother alum, Kourtney Kang.
  • It was announced earlier this week that Lee will star as Lahela “Doogie” Kameāloha, a brilliant 16 year-old doctor who’s trying to manage her career and being a teenager at the same time.
  • Perkins will play Lee’s mother Dr. Clara Hannon. She’s also the Chief of Staff at the hospital and Lehela’s supervisor.
  • Perkins and Kang worked together on ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat where Perkins played recurring character Mey-Mey, and Kang served as a co-executive producer.

Why You Know Her:

  • Audiences will recognize Perkins from a variety of roles including:
    • Carol Rance in Showtime’s Episodes
    • Maggie Novak in Netflix’s I Am Not Okay with This
    • Ms. Duffy in Fox’s ‘Til Death
    • Shawna Kelly in Gone Girl
    • Stacy Clouser in ABC’s American Housewife
  • Perkins will also have a recurring role opposite John Stamos in Disney+’s Big Shot.  
