Kathleen Rose Perkins to Star Opposite Peyton Elizabeth Lee in Disney+’s Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.

Kathleen Rose Perkins has reportedly joined the cast of Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. a Disney+ gender-swapped reboot of ABC’s 1989 sitcom Doogie Howser. The news comes following the announcement that Peyton Elizabeth Lee was cast in the title role.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline is reporting that Kathleen Rose Perkins has been tapped to star opposite Peyton Elizabeth Lee in the upcoming Doogie Howser reboot.
- The series titled Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. is being developed for Disney+ and hails from How I Met Your Mother alum, Kourtney Kang.
- It was announced earlier this week that Lee will star as Lahela “Doogie” Kameāloha, a brilliant 16 year-old doctor who’s trying to manage her career and being a teenager at the same time.
- Perkins will play Lee’s mother Dr. Clara Hannon. She’s also the Chief of Staff at the hospital and Lehela’s supervisor.
- Perkins and Kang worked together on ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat where Perkins played recurring character Mey-Mey, and Kang served as a co-executive producer.
Why You Know Her:
- Audiences will recognize Perkins from a variety of roles including:
- Carol Rance in Showtime’s Episodes
- Maggie Novak in Netflix’s I Am Not Okay with This
- Ms. Duffy in Fox’s ‘Til Death
- Shawna Kelly in Gone Girl
- Stacy Clouser in ABC’s American Housewife
- Perkins will also have a recurring role opposite John Stamos in Disney+’s Big Shot.