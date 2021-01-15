Kathleen Rose Perkins to Star Opposite Peyton Elizabeth Lee in Disney+’s Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.

Kathleen Rose Perkins has reportedly joined the cast of Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. a Disney+ gender-swapped reboot of ABC’s 1989 sitcom Doogie Howser. The news comes following the announcement that Peyton Elizabeth Lee was cast in the title role.

What’s Happening:

Deadline Doogie Howser reboot.

reboot. The series titled Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. is being developed for Disney+ and hails from How I Met Your Mother alum, Kourtney Kang.

is being developed for Disney+ and hails from alum, Kourtney Kang. It was announced earlier this week that Lee will star as Lahela “Doogie” Kameāloha

Perkins will play Lee’s mother Dr. Clara Hannon. She’s also the Chief of Staff at the hospital and Lehela’s supervisor.

Perkins and Kang worked together on ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat where Perkins played recurring character Mey-Mey, and Kang served as a co-executive producer.

Why You Know Her:

Audiences will recognize Perkins from a variety of roles including: Carol Rance in Showtime’s Episodes Maggie Novak in Netflix’s I Am Not Okay with This Ms. Duffy in Fox’s ‘Til Death Shawna Kelly in Gone Girl Stacy Clouser in ABC’s American Housewife

Perkins will also have a recurring role opposite John Stamos in Disney+’s Big Shot.