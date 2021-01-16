Gideon’s Bakehouse at Disney Springs Grand Opening Today, Virtual Queue Reaches Capacity

While it had soft opened a few weeks ago, today was the grand opening of Gideon’s Bakehouse at Disney Springs, and the crowds showed up in droves for their chance at the delicious baked cookies.

The current look at the line for #gideonsbakehouse for at least a 3-4 hour wait in the virtual queue. #disneysprings pic.twitter.com/Vfs3qo7K0x — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) January 16, 2021

What’s Happening:

Though it soft opened a few weeks ago reopened again

A virtual queue was put into place with a monstrously large (almost as big as the cookie these folks are looking for) line stretching throughout Disney Springs just to register for the virtual queue.

Early reports said the wait was 5 hours long with the time only increasing. Allegedly, the virtual queue reached an 11 hour wait before being closed due to capacity.

For today’s event, Gideon’s has available (while supplies last) a free commemorative Limited Edition 11×14 Art Print of their signature Gargoyle. Each will be signed and numbered by artist Michael Reyes. They are limited to 1000 pieces and available one per transaction, as well as a Free 3 x 5 Inch Gideon's Gargoyle Sticker (One per transaction with each available Gargoyle Print). For the Festivities, specialty cookie flavors will be available, and today is also the release of a new Gideon’s Bakehouse T-Shirt featuring the Gargoyle.

Interestingly, this new Disney Springs location isn’t the only one in the Orlando area. Their original location is at the East End Market, North of Walt Disney World near Downtown Orlando, a roughly 20-30 minute drive from Disney Springs. If not for the Grand Opening festivities (and giveaways), die-hard cookie fans could theoretically visit the flagship location, acquire their cookies, and return in a substantially lower amount of time.

Gideon’s already has some die-hard fans, thanks mostly due to their handmade cookies that are nearly a half pound each, and coming in a variety of classic and new flavors like Original Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter Crunch, Cookies and Cream, Coffee Toffee, and exclusively at the new Disney Springs location, Coffee Cake.

Specialty cake slices as well as seasonal cookie flavors vary and are also offered.

Gideon’s Bakehouse is now officially open at Disney Springs.